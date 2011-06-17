Huntsman As GOP Litmus Test

Matt Bai insists that Jon Huntsman is a serious candidate with a strong chance at winning the Republican nomination, and that anybody who thinks otherwise is just a blinkered Republican-hater:

But most Democrats and some of my fellow media types seem to regard Mr. Huntsman more as this year’s Wes Clark or Fred Thompson, a guy who looks good on paper but is going precisely nowhere. Among other things, they point to a recent Washington Post-ABC poll that found that only 35 percent of Republicans had even heard of Mr. Huntsman — and 36 percent of those voters said there was no chance they would vote for him. At that rate, Herman Cain should mop the floor with the guy.

So what to believe?

The disagreement, I think, is in large part about how you view the Republican Party at the moment. Republicans who are intrigued by Mr. Huntsman are thinking that an electable, articulate guy like him might be compelling to all those mainstream Republican voters who don’t consider themselves Tea Partiers.

But let’s face it: Democrats and some commentators tend to see the Republican Party right now as a kind of wild, barren land where nothing thoughtful ever grows. If you start from the premise that the Republican grass-roots is made up mostly of stereotypical birther types with pictures of Sarah Palin on their refrigerators and nothing but Bibles on their bookshelves, then sure, Mr. Huntsman’s candidacy would seem to be a little laughable.

The bit about Palin pictures and bibles is obvious hyperbole designed to reduce all opposition to an untenable left-wing stereotype. But I do consider the "wild, barren land where nothing thoughtful ever grows" analysis of the contemporary Republican Party to be reasonably accurate, and I'd consider the most recent GOP Presidential debate fairly strong evidence.

But rather than trust my judgment, let's listen to the judgment of a man Bai would trust as an authority on the subject: Jon Huntsman. Governor Huntsman, are you too moderate to win the 2012 GOP Presidential nomination?