Eden's speech, given on the eve of the Churchill visit, set up a British bargaining position. In return for quick action on a defense arrangement, Washington could be asked for something Britain held necessary to any defense arrangement: assurance to free Asian nations that the West would take every step possible to insure peace, even while preparing for war.

US leadership has long been convinced that no treaty with the Communists is worth the paper it is written on. But the British know that much of the rest of the world clings to the old-fashioned notion that a treaty will be honored by any nation if it is in that nation's interest to honor it. Avoiding an agreement with the Communists for fear it will be broken is, in this view of things, impractical diplomacy. Our aim should be the devising of accords which will be in the interest of Communists to honor, for a time at least.

The British and many others believe that there is a positive reason for strenuous effort to avoid war: to gain time which can be used to diminish the threat of war. The "master thought of the Locarno Treaty," said Churchill, "is everyone going against the aggressor." So if the US joined in guaranteeing such a pact in Asia and that pact were broken by the Communists, we would not be called on to do anything but what we did in Korea and seem anxious to do elsewhere in Asia—with or without a treaty. Why then do we hold back, is the question put to us.

In Washington, Churchill gave every indication that he had not succeeded in persuading the US to budge. He stressed that the original Locarno Treaty had been violated largely because the US was not a partner to it. He made it plain that England wanted a period of "peaceful co-existence" (which he termed the "heart of the matter") in order to establish closer ties with China now while there is still an opportunity to exploit Chinese aversion to dependence on Russia. The