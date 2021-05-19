Fear and Trembling

But the old Isherwood world in which fear dominated :the feelings of his characters is still present in The World in the Evening. It is contained in the letters of Elizabeth Rydal and in Monk's reminiscences of her. She is another Isherwoodian artist in the modern world but, far superior to the earlier characters, she is involved in life. N o t only is she a sensitive human being almost paralyzed with t h e fear of Europe's "hate-disease," but she also lives in covert fear of her own death. Awareness itself, she is doubleness itself: she fears hate and finds herself powerless to stop hating. Like the artist of Prater. Violet she wonders in 1933 what meanings can be attached to "one's private aches and woes" while "that hideous screaming voice of Hitler's" celebrates hate. And what about art? She asks:

"What's the use of this game with words and shades of meaning and feeling? Oughtn't I to be doing something to try to stop the spread of this hate-disease? . . . But, of course, this very feeling of guilt and inadequacy is really a symptom of the disease itself The only way I can fight the disease effectively is to go on with the work I understand . . .Then at least I shan't feel paralyzed."

The new thing in this book is the extra dimension given to the artist. She does succumb to the' hate-disease, not through fear of Hitler but through fear of growing old, of losing her attachments to the real world. Twelve years older than Stephen, unable to bear him a child, knowing of his bi-sexual infidelities, she gives away to hate: "I do sometimes hate the young vital people I see on the beach," she writes; "I shouldn't grudge them their little hour of health and strength, I tell myself— and yet I want to spoil it, like some evil old witch. I want to make them aware, just for one instant, of their latter end. I want then to suffer fear, and smell the smell of death. Yes, God forgive me, I do."

Before her death Elizabeth comes to understand why life is bearable. Her own life, betrayed though she might have been, has meaning outside of history, as part of a spiritual It which teaches her love and forgiveness, the lessons all the good characters—and there really aren't any who aren't good —learn in this book. It is suggested that love and goodness rub off one character on to another and that in this way malice and ugliness are transformed.