Romney Hugs Pawlenty-nomics

Speaking of the current level of crazy within the GOP, Mitt Romney has not yet released his economic plan. But he doesn't sound like a candidate who plans to let Tim Pawlenty out-crazy him:

Romney, though, praised the plan as displaying “the right instincts,” and no one on stage demurred. That exchange signaled that all of the GOP contenders will likely advance proposals for retrenching Washington that vastly exceed those that Republicans offered in earlier races. “The exchange over the Pawlenty economic plan was very telling; there was no disagreement on the principles,” said Eric Fehrnstrom, a top Romney adviser. “On economic policy, I don’t see any great disagreement among the Republican candidates.”