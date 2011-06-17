Bachmann: Obama Hates... Socialism?

Michele Bachmann is onto President Obama's secret plot:

“This hasn’t been talked about very much – the president’s plan for senior citizens is Obamacare,” Ms. Bachmann told party activists here. She added, “I think very likely what the president intends is that Medicare will go broke and ultimately that answer will be Obamacare for senior citizens.”

Medicare is a single-payer program -- the kind liberals have always wanted for the non-elderly, but didn't get. Turning Medicare into something like the Affordable Care Act would be to move them off single-payer health care and onto a regulated system of private insurance. That would be a conservative plot. I don't think Obama is planning it, and if he were, it would prove he's far more right wing than anybody imagined.

I'm trying to think where Bachmann dreamed up this notion. The essence of Tea Party ideology is that Medicare is virtuous and American as apple pie with Obamacare is a socialist plot. In that way, Bachmann's fevered accusation makes sense.