What an Honest Economic Debate Looks Like

Television talk shows tend to reinforce the misperceptions of our political debate. But a segment on CNN this Sunday was the rare exception, because it showcased what Republicans really think about the economy—and what might happen if their preferred policies prevail.

The segment came on “GPS with Fareed Zakaria” (which airs at 4 am in China, perfect timing for jet-lagged Americans like me). The guests were Robert Reich, the Clinton-era Labor Secretary, and David Stockman, the Reagan-era Budget Director. Reich was there to represent the left and his arguments were broadly in line with what Democratic Party leaders, particularly in Congress, have been saying for a while. The most immediate problem with the economy is its failure to create enough jobs, Reich said, and the best way to correct that is with short-term deficit spending, ideally including a public investment program that would put idle construction workers back on the job.

Stockman responded by saying the country simply can’t afford to engage in that kind of policy. The deficit has gotten too high, Stockman said. A new round of deficit spending, he warned, would spook the bond markets, spike interest rates, and raise the specter of a total economic collapse—the kind we’re seeing in Greece.

I know, that’s what Republicans always say. But Stockman also said something unexpected. Zakaria noted that a policy of austerity, along the lines of what Stockman was recommending, would probably make the jobs situation worse. “Yes,” Stockman responded, “the scenario is pretty grim.” Stockman then went on to predict another decade of double-digit unemployment. “It sounds like very harsh medicine,” he said. “But it happens to be a very harsh reality.”