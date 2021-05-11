The Sense of Life

The life that goes on in this little rectangle is neither a pageant nor a carnival; it has nothing of the picturesque. Yet it endlessly creates images of an extraordinary liveliness, and as they congregate in the mind they take on a peculiar significance. The elements are almost all commonplace: loafers on the quai where the little launches start for Monte Cristo’s island; a defile of soldiers in khaki or blue; the tiny noisy trams; a small herd of goats awkwardly blocking the taxis and vegetable carts; dogs running underneath little carriages to keep in the shade; women with the faces of gypsies marketing for mussels or eels or dorade at the corner shops; the sidewalks of the cafes deserted in the bright blinding sun, and the crowds within talking and gesticulating; policemen, beggars, little girls, sellers of newspapers and almonds. The tempo is not exceptionally high; but the place is compact, the lines of activity run parallel to each other, the change is instantaneous and constant. As you sit on the balcony at Basso’s, achieving the literary, and actual, delight of bouillabaisse comme a Marseilles, life passes before you with more vivacity and ease, more variety and assurance, with more color and sounds and smells, than at any other spot I know. All centres in cities: Trafalgar or Times Square, the terrace of the Cafe de la Paix or at Florian’s in St. Mark’ s, are merely parades of people. On this quai work is being done and all the essential things of life have their relation here, and the smell and movement of the sunlit sea are the background.

More than the separate pleasures of the senses, there is a fulfilled satisfaction in looking at the Quai des Beiges, a feeling of elation that each element in the panorama is what it is, so completely and so intensely. Everything seems to grow there, is fed by the sea and draws vigor from the sun, becomes tanned and sharp and healthy. In the late afternoon the setting sun is very hot; the city grows charmingly small and drowsy.

It wakes to another life. From the centre of the city you mount series of stairs, ill-lit, with the stench of ordure overpowering the smell of the sea. At the top the narrow streets intercross, all sloping downward, and from each One in the centre runs slowly a dark stream of water Carrying refuse with it and casting up little heaps in the roadway. At one level the night-town of Marseilles begins with the rue Fontaine Rouviere. All its length it is bordered by small houses, their doors and windows open, each showing a room on the street-level, and each with a neat bed and a chair. In one a girl is brushing her hair by candle light, before the door of another two women, heavy and brutal, sit at ease, talking; now and again a slattern snatches at your sleeve and hurls a tin can, with her compliments, after you as you escape. Sailors push their way through, clutching their caps, throwing off the women who reach out for them, until they reach the appointed rendezvous. Up and down the street pass cries, laughter, conversation; the open houses throw their light, almost as sinister as the shadows in front of those where the blinds have been temporarily drawn. As you walk you feel that there is no sky overhead, but a roof, just above you, shutting you in as in a tunnel. It is black and dirty, and dogs lie asleep on the dunghills.