Correspondence

The Farmer Question

Sir: As a reader of the New Republic, I am sorry for the article appearing in the number thereof under date June 2 under the caption. Another Farmer Defeat. During the several years that I have read the New Republic, I have come to depend on it as well informed and fair. It is however difficult to draw such conclusions from the article in question.

What agriculture seeks in Congress is a measure of economic equality with industry and labor in so far as legislation is responsible for economic conditions now prevailing. It is not within the power of the farmer to “prevent the growth of top-heavy and Inefficient cities” nor to “decentralize industry geographically” as suggested by the New Republic.

By enacting into law the high protective tariff, a higher price level on industrial products in America obtained and by enacting into law the present restriction on immigration, a higher wage obtained; the prices of both commodities enter into the farmers’ cost of production. Higher prices on industrial products and higher prices on labor mean a higher cost of production to the farmer. If the present high protective tariff on industrial products is wiped out, what would happen to prices on such products; if the present immigration law was repealed giving to foreign labor free influx to our country, what would happen to wages? It is obvious. Would not as unfavorable economic conditions as farmers are struggling with today reign supreme in industry and among labor as a consequence? Now, the farmer does not ask these things, but asks that the principle of protection be made effective in our local markets on that which they produce. He, too, likes to sell in local markets at foreign prices plus an import tax—he is now selling at foreign prices minus transportation and other charges. Not only does he like to sell plus, but as a matter of fact he must sell on these bases if he is to exist and live like other white people. He can no longer subsidize industry by providing necessities of life at a loss. His land no longer advances in price and he must look to receipts from what he produces alone to meet the cost of production.