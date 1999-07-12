Wynn's old Democratic allies then tried to bring Wynn back into the fold. Taking time off from his busy reelection campaign, President Clinton played a round of golf with Wynn. Over the course of 18 holes, according to Business Week, Wynn said that he'd begin raising money for Democrats again but griped about Clinton's support for subpoena power for the commission. Soon thereafter, the White House announced that it favored only limited subpoena power. In the end, the commission was given the power to obtain documents but not to compel testimony.

Even if it had the power, it's doubtful that the commission's members would have taken advantage of it. Most of them had formed their opinions long ago. James Dobson, the founder of Focus on the Family and a vehement opponent of gambling, secured a spot on the commission. So did the head of the Hotel Employees & Restaurant Employees International Union, which represents 75,000 casino workers. Both sides quickly became mired in the very politics they were supposed to transcend. Some commissioners began to discount studies, solicited by the commission, that they disagreed with. Indeed, one pro-gambling commission member, J. Terrence Lanni, CEO of MGM Grand Inc., is even threatening to sue the National Opinion Research Center over an anti-gambling study it did for the commission.

When the commission finally issued its 340-page report on June 18--produced at a cost of $5 million--it presented an empty document that, at its best, merely states the obvious: namely, that gambling has grown exponentially in the United States and that the government would do well to take note of this growth.

To be sure, among the commission's nonbinding recommendations are such reasonable proposals as raising the gambling age to 21, introducing a moratorium on new gambling industries, and slowing the growth of state lotteries. These lotteries are truly corrupting government services more than any private casino. Government should not necessarily be in the business of legislating morality; it definitely should not be in the business of legislating immorality. Nor should it be raising money for state services largely on the backs of poor people. Most studies have shown that a state lottery is not only a regressive tax but an inefficient one: only some 34 cents of every dollar that customers spend on lottery tickets actually make their way into a state treasury.

What is sorely needed is legislation that actually addresses such problems--not just in the case of state lotteries but in all gambling. Yet not only did Congress choose to postpone action two years ago by impaneling the gambling commission but the commission itself says that policymakers may still need "future research and assessment." Perhaps even another commission.