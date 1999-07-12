S-chip addresses a very real problem. For the past few years, the number of children without health insurance has risen steadily. As of 1996, 15 percent of children--more than eleven million kids--lacked coverage, according to the Congressional Budget Office. About half of the uninsured children belong to parents who hold low-paying jobs that lack benefits--in other words, just the kind of hard-working, responsible souls that both pragmatic liberals and compassionate conservatives can feel good about supporting. That's one big reason the measure has won bipartisan support--its Senate boosters included Democrat Ted Kennedy and Republican Orrin Hatch--despite a total price tag of $40 billion over ten years. Although some states have been slow to take advantage of s-chip, Republican governors in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, and New York have been among those implementing it aggressively.

So you'd think George W. Bush, who spoke so movingly of "prosperity with a purpose" in his campaign announcement speech, would have been on that list, too. Texas, after all, needs this kind of program: when it comes to children without health insurance, it's the second state in the nation both in raw numbers (only California has more total) and in percentage of the population (Arizona is first). Moreover, Texas is flush with resources to spend on s-chip: just as the program went into effect, Texas had a $2 billion budget surplus to play with, not to mention $1.8 billion from the settlement of the tobacco class-action case.

But, when s-chip became law in 1997, Bush didn't rush to draw up a plan for implementation--the prerequisite for receiving federal support. Rather, he held off submitting a plan to Washington until the Texas legislature could devise one of its own. When the legislature, which meets every other year, did reconvene, Bush proclaimed that "Texas must be a place with healthy children"--and then proceeded to lowball the program with his opening bid. With s-chip, a state could choose to expand health coverage eligibility for children in families earning as much as 200 percent of the federally established poverty line (or even more, in some circumstances). But Bush asked for funding for families only to 150 percent of that modest income level--a level well below what states such as Michigan and New Jersey were setting, and one that would have left between 175,000 and 250,000 uninsured children ineligible for coverage. Although plenty of money was available, Bush, whose chief legislative priorities at the time included a $2.7 billion tax cut, said he was concerned about whether such broad implementation was fiscally responsible--and had his staff lobby to contain the program's expanse, according to lawmakers involved with the negotiations.

In the end, Bush lost. The legislature voted to provide coverage to children in families living at up to 200 percent of the poverty line, financing the $180 million program with the tobacco settlement money. Bush, presented with a fait accompli, made the best of it. At a signing ceremony, he hailed the bill's supporters for "doing what's right for Texas"--even though it seemed to have passed more in spite of him than because of him. Indeed, Glen Maxey, a Democratic representative from Austin who championed the more aggressive measure, recalls that, after the final vote, Bush approached him on the State House floor and said something to the effect of "I want to congratulate you on your victory on the Child Health Insurance Program. You crammed it down our throats." (A spokesman for the governor says that, while Bush indeed congratulated Maxey, the rest of the quote is "not accurate.")

Because the governor kept a relatively low public profile during the s-chip episode, it's hard to know with certainty why Bush was so hesitant to implement the program. One possibility is that Bush was, as he said, simply concerned about cost--and, specifically, whether the federal money would dry up sooner than expected. It's also possible that Bush was trying to appease right-wingers in the Texas state legislature or that he shared their concern that s-chip amounted to creeping Hillarycare. This was the same essential argument made by hard-line conservative organizations such as the American Conservative Union when s-chip was before Congress. (In a letter to Congress, ACU Chairman David Keene had deplored s-chip because "it injects the Federal Government further into the health care system" and urged an alternative course of tax cuts, less regulation, and medical savings accounts.)