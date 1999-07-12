There are several rationales for allowing such wide access to personal information. One argument is that rapid transmission of information would enable health care providers to look quickly at a patient's complete medical history in an emergency and discover, say, a past disease or medical allergy that might help identify an otherwise ambiguous affliction. In addition, it would enable better--and faster--research of health care in the aggregate. "We could look at cost-effectiveness carefully--analyze who has access to the various health services and what kind of services they are," says Georgetown University law professor Larry Gostin, an expert in the field of public health and a proponent of the unique health identifier. "We could also look at hospitals in terms of how well they are functioning, and we could assess the efficacy of various kinds of medical procedures. There would be many clinical benefits, both for patients and for research." Proponents of the unique health identifier also assert that it will help prevent fraud and abuse, since the government would have an easier time tracking claims records, just as it would produce efficiency gains for insurance companies--electronic billing is less costly than paper billing. (Not surprisingly, some of the identifier's loudest advocates on Shalala's advisory board represent the insurance, data collection, software, and research industries.)

These are all worthy goals--but they'd be purchased at a steep price. Consider, for example, the identifier's repercussions for psychiatry. Who, after all, would confide his or her deepest fears, embarrassments, fantasies, and dilemmas to a clinician knowing that these most intimate secrets would be shipped off electronically to Washington, where any of a variety of people could access them for any of a variety of purposes? There are also aspects of physical treatment that a patient might understandably prefer to keep confidential--such as being tested for a sexually transmitted disease, having an abortion or a mastectomy, or suffering from a terminal illness. Medical technology is discovering all sorts of ways to identify who's at risk for genetically transmitted diseases. In the wrong hands, though, that information could cost somebody his or her insurance coverage--or even a job.

Of course, medical privacy has been under attack for a while, thanks to the increasing computerization of patient records and the growth of managed care, which relies on detailed information to make decisions about treatment and coverage. Once a patient has signed a standard insurance release in order to get benefits, his health records become available to electronic file clerks, case managers, and insurance administrators, not to mention the physicians and nursing staff working in that patient's HMO or employer-owned insurance plan. Frequently, employers are also privy to medical histories: according to a 1996 University of Illinois survey, more than one-third of the Fortune 500 corporations that responded admitted to having used their employees' medical files in the course of making job-related decisions, such as promotions. (Moreover, it's possible that many respondents had done so but didn't admit it, making the true number even higher.)

This is why many psychotherapy patients, alerted to the current privacy threat, already elect to go outside their health plans and pay for treatment out of their own pockets. These individuals don't want the things they say in therapy to be used against them in the future; often, they don't even want it known that they've sought psychological treatment at all. But, if a unique health identifier is put into play, there won't even be a secure place "outside the system." As Robert Pyles, president of the American Psychoanalytic Association, puts it, a national identifier would function as a kind of "national tattoo." He explains: "Many people have the comfortable notion that if you're not a celebrity--someone like Bill Clinton, whose intimate life became a national spectacle--your personal information won't ever get you into much trouble. But it's the ordinary citizens who need to realize that there are very serious ways in which access to their medical information can impact upon their lives and their careers."

If, for example, someone with a health problem applies for a job--and if his potential employer can see his medical records--he may not stand a chance against a healthy applicant, who'd be less likely to drive up the firm's insurance premiums. Or, if a person with a very substantial salary is applying for a home loan and someone has figured out how to access her medical history, she may be refused that mortgage because she has suffered from depression or gone through a bout of cancer. Such fears may sound outlandish, but anecdotes of compromised privacy are not hard to find even now, without the unique health identifier. In one incident described in the November 23, 1995, New England Journal of Medicine, a Maryland banker who was sitting on a state health commission used data about his bank's debtors to figure out which ones were suffering from cancer--and then called in their outstanding loans.