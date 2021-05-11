Rough Justice

The undertakers of the late War at first relied on fiction as a means of propaganda. Of Ian Hay we read in a popular manual: “His humor brought instant popularity to his war books”; and Miss May Sinclair in The Belfry salvaged her hero by warfare in the old Kingsley Way. But in the end the undertakers must have felt that the story-tellers let them down badly. Long before the War was over they were suppressing fiction instead of encouraging it, and falling back on the more adaptable arts of Lord Northcliffe and Mr. George Creel. In the place the writers of modern fiction had been brought up in a sterner school of realism, which made the romantic pictures of war impossible to their pens. And in the second place the conflict involved the entire people, with enormous effects on their social life. The battle or trench line only one phase of warfare; the mass of the nation was involved in activities necessary to carrying on the War, and exposed to suffering and danger. The results of the War were too vast and too doubtful to be summedu in the single formual of national glory. Accordingly we find the major fiction of the World War realistic in its Portrayal alike of the front and of conditions behind the lines, and critical as to its values. Irony is as expected a quality of the war novelist today, as was the humor of his predecessor.

Among the novels of the War priority in time belongs to Wells’s Mr. Britling Sees it Through, that unimpeachable record of the mind of the average Englishman in the first year of the struggle. The breaking down of standards of morality is the theme of Galsworthy’s Saint’s Progress, and enters as a matter of course into Miss Sinclair’s Anne Severn and the Fieldings, and many others. Arnold Bennett in The Pretty Lady puts Colonel Repington’s friends, whom the War was a new species of thrillage, into genial fiction. W.L. George writes in Blind Alley with bitterness of hypocritical, profiteering patriotism. St. John Ervine in Changing Winds and Compton Mackenzie in The Heavenly Ladder find for their heroes a certain release form perplexities in action. To D.H. Lawrence in Kangaroo the supreme horror of war is the violence done to the individual soul and body by the mass levy, and Ford Madox Ford in No More Parades exposes the ugly reality of human nature darkened by the shadow of death.

Something of all these aspects of the War we find in Mr. Montague’s Rough Justice, done, however, always with a surer hand and more certain stroke. He has given a sort of synthesis of war fiction. The preparation begins with the birth of Auberon Garth in the lovely old house by the Thames just outside of London but within tidewater, where his parents and their adopted ward Molly are awaiting his advent. The boy and girl growing up to the ebb and flood of the tide in the river, the boy’s life at school, Auberon and his friends at Oxford—these have been the stuff of many novels, but Mr. Montague does them with a difference, and a distinction. They blend into a composite of English life in its richness and fullness, touched already by decay of which only Thomas Garth, Auberon’s father, is dimly aware. It is a long summer of youth and idleness and joy, to which the mellow, lingering autumn is denied, upon which winter breaks suddenly and appallingly. So much to live for. So much to die for.