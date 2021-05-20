The Twin Pillars

The Prince is even more inept as a biographer than as a critic. In an early chapter he informs his readers that “Karamzin’s influence on Pushkin though not immediately apparent, was very deep, and contribuited to change the radical of 1818 into the Imperialist and enlightened Conservative of 1830.” One might expect that the monograph would trace, among other things, the course of this change. But not so. The author merely gives a bare recital of the facts of Pushkin’s life which adds nothing to our understanding of his development, and less than nothing to our knowledge of the Russian scene during his lifetime. There is not a page on which Pushkin comes alive, not a single passage which wins our affection or compassion for him. The book gives ample proof that Prince Mirsky worships Pushkin as a poet, and he seems also—though this is less obvious—to admire him as a man. It has been said that each, after his own fashion, kills the thing he loves. Prince Mirsky has done it “with a kiss.”

Mr. Lavrin’s work on Gogol is in refreshing contrast to the book considered above. If it lacks the distinction of M r. Aldington’s manner, it avoids, on the other hand, the ineptitudes of Prince Mirsky’s. The author was at an advantage over Pushkin’s biographer in that he handled a prose writer, and so found citation easier. He was otherwise assisted by a working knowledge of the language in which he writes, and by an acute intelligence. The only difficulty with the book is that the biographer permitted himself the use of the psychological jargon which belongs to psychopathology more properly than to literature. He may perhaps be excused, since he presents Gogol, very convincingly, as a psychopathic case.

As Mr. Lavrin shows him, Gogol was a sensitive, proud, spoiled child, who grew up unable to fit himself into the world in which he had to live, and without ever reaching sexual maturity. “Being unable to adapt himself to actual life and actual surroundings, he had one alternative left: Either to escape from them into the romantic atmosphere of his childhood, into his own legendary Ukraine; or to describe them in such a way as to expose the given reality, to take revenge upon it by proving that it is unworthy of existence. And the more he wanted to prove this, the more realistic the data he accumulated with which to show that he was right in refuting it. Psychologically, Gogol’s ‘realism’ thus became a kind of inverted romanticism.” The bulk of the volume is given over to proving this very plausible diesis, and the final chapters deal with the tragedy that overtook the novelist when, seeking to comfort himself for the bleak present in a vision of life as it should and could be, he sacrificed his art and himself to a withering religious ideal.

On the last pages Mr. Lavrin indicates briefly the influence of Gogol upon the literature produced in Russia since his death, from Aksakov down to Biely. He concludes: in their best work some of the outstanding Russian authors “are usually more concerned about great life than about great art—a tendency which makes them strive after a plane where art grows not apart from man, but together with him. The ultimate tragedy of Gogol was that he could not attain to such a plane—since Gogol the artist was so immeasurably greater than Gogol the man. And he bad to pay a big price for this discrepancy: entangled in his own inner difficulties, he was wrecked at last both as man and as artist. He was a victim of his own impossible craving—the craving to reach that point where great art and great life meet and merge into one.” The value of Mr. Lavrin’s work lies in the fact that he has shown us at once the power of Gogol the artist, and the fatal spiritual poverty of Gogol the man.