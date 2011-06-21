IT MAY BE that a man is best defined by what he first forgets,” writes Paul Zweig in Departures. “That he is sculpted by what he forgets, not by what he remembers. If recollection forms his visible identity, the bones are of oblivion.” Since his death in 1984, at the age of just forty-nine, Zweig himself has been largely lost to oblivion. Few people today remember his name, or have read his works of poetry, cultural history, and memoir. Departures, his last book, was first published a quarter of a century ago, and has been out of print ever since. But this new edition suggests that Zweig has at least a small claim on the attention of posterity.

In telling the story of the decade he spent in Paris, from the mid-1950s to the mid-1960s, Zweig offers an original version of a classic American myth—the myth of Paris, that sensual, liberated city where good Americans are said to go when they die. But Zweig also probes behind the romance of Paris to examine the dark motives that led him—the solitary child of a Brooklyn Jewish family, raised in the shadow of the Holocaust—to reinvent himself so thoroughly as a Parisian. For all of his twenties, Paris was his “visible identity,” but his “bones,” Zweig suggests, were always Brighton Beach: “As a foreigner [in France], I felt my connections to others were flimsy, unserious. I could choose to set aside this labored character who spoke French, and lapse into my secret otherness as a boy from Brooklyn, living near that other beach, Brighton Beach, where the language that escaped me wasn’t Italian or French but Yiddish.”

Lambert Strether, the hero of Henry James’s The Ambassadors and the archetypal American in Paris, summed up the city’s lesson in a famous phrase: “Live all you can! It’s a mistake not to.” From the very first pages of Departures, it is clear that Zweig has taken this advice to heart—and that for him, as for so many Americans before and since, “live” is a euphemism for another four-letter word. “I don’t remember how I met Claire for the second time,” the book begins, but Zweig does remember how “for weeks after that, we made love almost anywhere we could get our clothes off ... When we made love, Claire would seem to bend into a depth, holding her breath and reaching, and then, with a helpless gulp, find what she had been reaching for, and expand.” Years earlier, Claire’s older sister Arlette had been his first lover in Paris; in between he was married to Michele, a Communist painter; and then there is Anna, a new widow, who comes to Zweig for sexual solace: “We were castaways adrift on a raft of coarse white sheets. We hadn’t chosen each other, but our ship had gone down, and here we were trying to salvage ourselves. Anna buoyed me up with her pure, nervous will. ‘I’m already dead, Paul,’ she would say. ‘I’m not here, not alive.’”



There is no use denying that this way of writing about sex, which dominates the first third of Departures, now feels rather embarrassing. In his foreword, Adam Gopnik aptly compares this aspect of Zweig’s work to John Updike’s. Both grew up in a culture still vestigially Victorian, only to find that the wide-open sexual regime of the bohemian 1950s and 1960s was a new, perpetually intoxicating world. Gopnik intends the comparison as a compliment, but in fact the cold erotic poetry of Updike and Zweig now comes across as mannered and awkward, prurient and religiose: “She lived for that grateful gulp at the bottom of her flesh; and I adored her.”