Recent Fiction

Two or Three Graces, and Other Stories, by Aldous Huxley. New York: George H.Doran Company. $2.50.

There is really only one Grace in the title story, but Mr. Huxley applies his familiar method of turning the figure facet by facet and examining each polished surface, so that in the end a simple character seems complex and infinitely wearied by its surrounding complexity. The story concerns people who are bores, and Mr. Huxley has to some extent suited his method to his material. Once Grace herself enters, the story moves quickly enough and with that treacherous lightness which may well mislead one as to the weight of the cargo the author is carrying. In Two or Three Graces the problem is the essentially tragic one of the inability to achieve self-realization, but it is ostensibly told by a staid, if sympathetic, spokesman, and it is chiefly by implication that we see through to Mr. Huxley as one of “us, the bitter and gay.” A certain recklessness that characterized Antic Hay and some of the earlier short stories is missing here, and the work is less moving for it. The other three sketches in the volume are trifles, excursions into mood a la Katherine Mansfield, but not destined to add to Mr. Huxley’s fame. —R.M.F.

Odtaa, by John Masefield. New York: The Macmillan Company. $2.50.