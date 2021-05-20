Recent Fiction

Banzai, by John Paris, New York: Boni and Liveright. $2.50.

The author, at one time attached to the British embassy in Tokyo and writing under the name of John Paris, knows well certain phases of Japanese life. In Banzai he indicates his familiarity with geisha and yoshiwara problems, with student life and restaurants. But Banzai is much more trivial than the author’s previous novels of Japanese life, Kimono and Sayonara. The Japanese rogue who is the hero of this attenuated character study is not an entirely unpleasant chap, even though he robs his benefactors. The most interesting chapters describe Takao Ono’s mischievous childhood and his student days in Tokyo. His life in London is a mere thread on which to string his reminiscences. When Takao disappears finally like a shadow on the shoji, no one cares what becomes of him. The Japan Society need not be alarmed that this is sinister propaganda against Japan. Takao Ono, except that he happens to be born in Japan, might be any restless ronin of London or Paris or New York, bored with strait-laced conventions and completely demoralized by the War. —E.W.

Two or Three Graces, and Other Stories, by Aldous Huxley. New York: George H.Doran Company. $2.50.