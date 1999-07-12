Scope, speed, and a lyrical simplicity do nothing to inhibit portraiture, as the nonchalance of two sentences about Maan might indicate: "A later flame, however brightly it burned, did not douse an earlier one in Maan's heart. He continued to feel sudden throbs of warmth and goodwill at the thought of almost any of them." There is an echo there of the Regency language and sentiment to which Seth can seem drawn. Another sentence forecasts the double plot of his next novel, the present one. A lachrymose widow is moved by a Hindi film, which proves very sad: "the songs were sad too, and it was not clear whether it was the piteous fate of the blind singer or the tenderness of the love story that had most affected her."

Seth is one of the Indian writers who have gone West. He attended an English public school, as did Rushdie, and they have both in their time been taken, or mistaken, for an exotic species of English public schoolboy. He currently inhabits both Delhi and London. All this shows in the shape of the seamless versatility that registers at all levels of his work. There are no Indians in An Equal Music, and it has as its first-person narrator an emotional man, Michael Holme, from Rochdale in unemotional Lancashire, who plays the violin in an aspiring string quartet, the Maggiore.

Early in the novel, Holme is in bed with one of his pupils, Virginie from France, who is forbidden to bite his shoulder--"it'll end very badly"--and who bites his shoulder. The exchange might seem boring, in extraction, but it isn't boring at all, and it isn't inauthentic. Her Englishman then plays the mad dog by choosing to go off and swim in Hyde Park's daunting pool, the Serpentine, which drains subterraneanly into the Thames. Not every Londoner knows that, but Seth does, just as he knows that London buses bound for the same destination travel bunched up in caravans, as if across the Sahara desert, so that the citizens have to wait for hours for the one they want. Michael accuses Virginie of "ODing on your English idioms." This is not something that Michael does. He calls his mother Mum in ways that seem right, and it is no less English than Indian of him to tell his agent that "mum's the word." There is more to this than knowingness, or ventriloquism.

Several years before the love-bite, Michael had had an affair with a pianist named Julia when they were students in Vienna, and had broken it off, for reasons that involved the strains of his relationship with his professor, a masterclass depressive bully. Julia now turns up in London, glimpsed on a bus and confronted at one of his concerts. The pair had seemingly lost touch since Vienna--mysteriously, since London's classical music community is large and complex but hardly a haystack. The affair is resumed. But Michael has discovered that she is married, and has a child, and he is soon to discover that she is going deaf. Michael tells a member of the quartet, with which she is due to perform, about her deafness. He tells Julia that "a question of trust" required him to do this: "I couldn't look at him and keep lying." She replies: "What do you think I have to do at home about you?"

Vikram Seth has sometimes resembled the daring young man on the flying trapeze whose falls are predicted and pronounced, and in certain quarters this new novel has been pronounced a fall. A likeness to Erich Segal's Love Story has been detected. There may also be those who will think that the book is touristic for going on about its visits to interesting foreign cities, for pondering in Venice, as many visitors have done, Carpaccio's Saint George and the Dragon. Michael's quartet has been blamed for ignoring the modern repertoire in favor of Bach, Mozart, Schubert, and Beethoven; a modern work, a modern din, overheard by the narrator, is felt by him to profane Vivaldi's Venetian church. For those who think that there is a competition between Rushdie and Seth, and that the young may be on Rushdie's side, the rock music in The Ground Beneath Her Feet might be deemed morally superior to the classical music element in An Equal Music; but I don't believe that Seth's attachment to traditional form, in this respect and in others, is a grave objection to his book.

Indeed, it can be argued that it serves the book well. The good news about An Equal Music is that it possesses more than one of the "classical" properties that Mishra opposed to the novel of soliloquy. It has structure, suspense, plausibility (the protagonist's musical colleagues are entirely convincing), and it could be considered richer in these properties than romances usually are. But is it a romance? In any negative sense, only intermittently. The first-person narrative is neither wishful nor self-indulgent. It is less dependent than readers might anticipate on the pathos of Julia's deafness, and the loving fax to her Bostonian banker husband, lit upon by Michael, owes more of its impact to realism than to romance. A wide readership may once more enjoy what some critics and colleagues have failed to enjoy. Here as before, Seth is both aerial and musical--Aeolian, you might say, in the language of the Romantic period. The music in the book is more than subject-matter: there are moments when it is possible to imagine it set to music, or versified in the manner of Pushkin.

I have been writing as a British reviewer, in an American journal, about an Indian writer writing in English about the English. Such activities have their place in a long history of cross-cultural influence and affinity, and they are not about to come to an end. Nor are they about to win over the world's cleansers, anxious to keep people out and other people in, to keep them from going west, or east, or wherever they wish to go.

This article originally ran in the July 12, 1999, issue of the magazine.