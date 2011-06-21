Borges in His Poetry

To talk or write about Borges has almost as disturbing an effect as reading him, for we are at once drawn into his disquieting dimension, the creating and fixing of which is his greatest accomplishment as a writer. The mind is made to quiver over tangible paradox. The effect of reading him hangs on beyond the written word, as a kind of vertigo (the Spanish word is asombro). I like best Leonard Michaels’s summing up of him as “a master of controlled estrangement”, for it underlines this effect, which Borges wears like an aura. We are not allowed to escape his ironies, for they are ours as well. For him, language—most of all in its ultimate refinement, literature, whether it be prose, poetry, or essay—is the supreme irony, in that it attempts to contain and perpetuate ideas and perceptions, an attempt which, by its nature, must inevitably mock both reader and maker.

I think that it does a great disservice to Borges to isolate any one branch of his writing from any other, for they are all parts of a vertiginous whole. It is now possible to read, in Spanish, all his disparate writings in one fat volume of Obras Completas, an experience unfortunately denied to us in English, where he appears piecemeal, in variant translations, from a slew of publishers who jealously guard their separate rights. A pity. For it is reading Borges as a whole that best demonstrates the interrelation of stories, essays, speculations and poems, and the overriding preoccupations which keep being rephrased and restated in different forms (although, indefatigably, he has published, since the appearance of his Obras Completas, two books of poems and a book of stories). So, in spite of what Borges himself says (and he has granted so many generously acquiescent interviews that he has created, one could say characteristically, a web of self-contradiction around his own work), it makes no sense to claim that he is principally a man of ideas, or a writer of fictions, or a poet. He wears all these literary personae without contradiction, and his total effect as a writer is the greater for his variety.

The claim made by Norman Thomas di Giovanni, in his introduction to Borges’ Selected Poems, that the poems contain the “essence of Borges—the Borges who is one of South America’s, and the world’s, best poets” is both distorting and misleading, for Borges’ poetry is the least original of his literary dimensions. As poet, if one so separates him, he does not approach the three towering figures of the Latin America of his time—Vallejo above all, forging a complex and miraculous language for the condition of despair, Neruda, committed to finding a voice asvates, or seer, for the whole continent, Octavio Paz, the master of a dense, visionary language—each one of whom has forever altered and enriched the poetry that has come after them. In his poetry, Borges is not in pursuit, as these three always were, of a new way of saying, a discovered language. Conversely, Borges’ influence as a writer has shown up most profoundly in the new Latin American novel, an influence which stemmed initially from a single volume of stories, ficciones, which he published in 1944, and which has remained his most important single volume. It touched all the inventive Latin American novelists who came in his wake, for he freed them from both naturalism and regionalism, and gave them the notion of literature as a divine game, which they all proceeded to play exuberantly, each in his own way. Yet, in the Latin American context, Borges’ poetry has remained something of a fine curiosity, an adjunct to the wry and extraordinary curiosity which shows up most clearly in his stories. (In much the same way, I think, we read D.H, Lawrence’s poems as the crystallization of a larger spirit which shows in his novels, and so accommodate them.)

Borges began as a poet, one of the leading figures in the Ultraist movement, which he transplanted from Spain to Argentina. At that time, in Latin America, literary movements sprang into being to provide small, reassuring societies for those involved in them, and, looked at from the distance of now, Ultraist poems are more or less experiments in metaphorical extravagance, the last extended gasp of Modernismo. The profound change, the watershed, in Borges’ work took place in 1938, following a serious accident which he suffered in that year. It was after that that he found the singular wavelength on which his eerie fame rests; and his poems reflect the change, for, from then on, they abandon experiment for its own sake, and echo, in a meditative vein, the preoccupations of his prose.