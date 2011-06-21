Morning Links

- Bruce Bartlett lays out evidence refuting the claim, recently trumpeted by Tim Pawlenty, that tax cuts pay for themselves.
- Citing the “serious threat” posed by under-regulated food and medical imports, the Food and Drug Administration announced a long-term plan on Monday for greater scrutiny of foreign shipments to the U.S.
- In case you missed it: A vote that would have been the first to unionize one of Target’s 1,750 U.S. stores failed on Friday in Valley Stream, New York. The union in question is alleging that the company used “threats, intimidation and illegal acts” to sway the results.