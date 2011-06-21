Debt Ceiling Hostage Update

We'll see what these negotiations produce -- rhetoric is not necessarily a perfect indicator of the actual state of play. But I suspect the entire concept of harnessing deficit negotiations to a debt ceiling vote is utterly misguided in ways that neither party really grasps. Mitch McConnell has called the debt ceiling the "moment of maximum leverage," the best point to get a deal for his party. The Washington Post editorial page endorses the logic of brinksmanship:

We diverge from Mr. Bernanke on whether it is appropriate to use the debt ceiling as a forcing mechanism for fiscal action. Nothing else seems to have been able to persuade leaders to get serious about the long-term fiscal threat to the nation’s health. The debt-ceiling deadline should serve to focus their attention and induce them to outline at least the beginning of a deal.

Here is what I'm afraid is the miscalculation here. The debt ceiling is inherently a difficult vote for members of Congress -- their constituents don't understand it, and nobody wants to do it. Republicans and deficit hawks seem to think that attaching it to deficit reduction makes the vote easier. But that's only true if the deficit vote gets to be entirely on their terms. And it can't be -- it also requires approval by the majority-Democratic Senate and the Obama administration.

So the end result is that the deficit reduction winds up as an unpopular compromise, and you're simply adding one unpopular vote to another. If the negotiations fail, the Republicans have talked themselves into a position where the leadership can't fall back on just raising the debt ceiling or else it risks a revolt. And the Obama administration enabled this, first by failing to include a debt ceiling hike in last year's tax deal, and second by opening themselves up to an unprecedented hostage negotiation. The markets currently seem assured on the understanding that people in power are responsible and know what they're doing. I'm far less assured.