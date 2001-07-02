As the administration began pushing its education proposal through Congress, Paige found himself quickly cut out of the action. As with the tax cut, the White House plan was to negotiate with just enough moderate Democrats to win a majority in the Senate. But the Bushies could ignore education committee Chairman Jim Jeffords and ranking member Ted Kennedy--neither of whom were initially involved in those negotiations--for only so long. Aware that Kennedy could complicate the process by demanding hearings, the White House sought to convince him he was a key player without actually dealing with him. And one of the administration's methods, say Democratic Senate aides, was to use Paige as a decoy.

During the first month of education negotiations, the White House dispatched Paige to meet with Jeffords and Kennedy. "To an outsider coming to Washington, one would think the action would be with the chairman and ranking member," says one Democratic aide about Paige's expectations for those meetings. But when Kennedy discovered that the White House was doing its real negotiating with the moderates, he faced a choice: He could either compromise on some of the administration's favored provisions--testing and greater flexibility for states--or forget about influencing the final bill. In choosing the former, he effectively ended Paige's direct involvement, superficial as it had been.

When it came time to write the bill's final language, Paige was nowhere to be found. "People realized that [Paige] was outside of the process," says one House Republican staffer. "I don't think anyone thought that he was really involved." Instead, the White House relied almost exclusively on Kress, his deputy Sarah Youssef, White House domestic policy adviser Margaret LaMontagne, Cheney education aide Nina Rees, and congressional liaison Townsend McNitt. The Education Department's only significant representation was a team of lawyers who trailed Kress and churned out drafts of legislation as he requested it--the "If we did this, what would it do?" work, as one Democratic aide puts it.

Some administration officials insist none of this matters since Paige's chief responsibility is to sell the president's broad proposals to the public and to Congress. But by excluding him from the bill's crafting, the White House has made it virtually impossible for Paige to be a credible public spokesman. Earlier this year, while Paige was out making the case against additional education spending, the administration caved to congressional demands for exactly that. The following month, unaware that the administration had abandoned its school-choice proposal, Paige ventured into decidedly hostile territory, the National School Boards Association, to gin up support for vouchers. Then, in late May, after Robert Novak penned an online column accusing Paige of disliking the president's education bill, Paige personally called the conservative columnist to complain. Tactically, the move was less than inspired. Rather than be cowed, Novak simply disclosed their conversation in the subsequent print version of his column, reemphasizing the point and publicly embarrassing Paige.

Last week there was even speculation that Paige was contemplating retirement. Paige denied the rumors at a press conference on Friday, and White House officials insist he is settling in (Paige just bought a house in Washington). Likewise, independent education experts say Paige could play a larger role on future issues like special education and the reauthorization of the federal Office of Educational Research and Improvement, topics on which the president and those close to him have less well-defined ideas. And, statutorily at least, implementation of the education bill falls under Paige's jurisdiction.