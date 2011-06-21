Don't Hang Up Yet on That Cell Phone-Brain Cancer Issue

So if this larger estimate turned out to be right, what would this do to my basic argument?

At one level, it changes absolutely nothing. A 54 percent increase corresponds to an absolute risk of roughly 0.000023 deaths per year per long-term cell phone user, about 2.3 per 100,000. If we assume that there are 150 million such users, that’s almost 3,500 deaths per year. That remains a small number compared to other glaring threats to population health our society leaves unaddressed. 18,361 Americans were reported murdered in 2009. Similar numbers die of HIV/AIDS. Annual mortality rates in studied groups of street injection drug users often reach 2,000 per 100,000.

In addition, more than 400,000 Americans die annually from tobacco use. The added mortality risk facing the typical 50-year-old male smoker is in the neighborhood of 400 per 100,000. Yet many tobacco control efforts languish due to state and local budget crises. Our society foolishly neglects prevalent risks which we know right now will kill many more people than cell phones ever will.

Yet that’s not the whole story. This column exemplifies the perils and uncertainties of crude calculations. So I’ll do another one. Suppose I were to place the same economic value on avoiding a fatal brain tumor as federal policymakers place on preventing other threats to human life from pollution, occupational injuries, and the like. These policymakers attach a value of $7.9 million to a human life. (To be persnickety, one would be willing to pay $7.90 to reduce one’s risk of death by one in a million.)

By this metric, I would be willing to pay about $15 per month to reduce a posited GBM mortality risk from 2.3 per 100,000 to zero. Some of this $15 might be in cash. Some of it might be in the form of inconvenience or maybe in the form of some dorky additional technology. That’s not huge. Policymakers should spend more time on matters such as HIV prevention, smoking cessation, and even mundane stuff such as highway traffic barriers that can save more lives. Still, $15/month is not so trivial. Neither are the few thousand deaths a year that might occur if cell phones turn out to be more dangerous than we hope they are.

Viewed as a specific public health threat, cell phones deserve special monitoring and care for the simple reason that they permeate our lives. Billions of people will be using them. As individuals, we can make minor lifestyle changes to reduce risk. Device makers and telecommunications firms need to watch this issue closely, and to do things right. So I’m glad public health researchers and activists such as Joel Moskowitz are on the case, keeping the industry, and the rest of us, honest and accurate in our calculations.