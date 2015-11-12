When staring out the window of our offices here on Nineteenth Street in the nation's capital, we have the privilege of overlooking the entrance to the Washington Palm restaurant. Of the apparently endless number of expensive restaurants that have opened around Washington over the past few years, the Palm is especially notable for its delicatessen decor, mediocre food and absurd prices. Nevertheless, the Palm Is a great success with the Washington restaurant crowd’s varied but hermetically sealed mixture of politicians, lawyers, lobbyists, journalists and occasional sports and entertainment figures. Two notorious incidents in the Palm's brief life have only increased its popularity with these people, occasionally identified together as "opinion leaders," A couple of years ago a New Deal lawyer who became rich representing corporations in front of the agencies the New Deal spawned choked to death on a piece of lobster. Then earlier this year the ma it re d' was arrested for dealing cocaine on the premises. Represented by the law firm of Edward Bennett Williams and (until recently) Joseph Califano, he was acquitted.

We sometimes wonder while observing this spectacle, why do Washingtonians, who consume with such zest, do it so ineptly? Why are the restaurants so bad? Why is the entire fashionable population hostage to whatever trend is declared by the Washingtonian or the Style section of the Post! Why do Washingtonians, residents of the most prosperous urban area in the country, exercise so little independent judgment about how they spend their money? In the best educated metropolis in the country, why is there so much vulgarity and so little cultural diversity? One explanation is that intelligent consumption takes more than just money—it takes energy and thought; and in Washington the ruling passion to which energy and thought are devoted remains not "lifestyle" (as they say in California, where it is the ruling passion), but power.

A more interesting theory is that many Washingtonians don't really appreciate the value of money, having done nothing productive to earn it. Well, let us be kinder. Most Washingtonians probably think the work they do is valuable, and many may be right. But Washingtonians live outside the world of supply and demand, in a culture where there almost never is an objective measure of the value of one's work as in tons of coal shovelled, or number of hamburgers sold. So it is hard for them to connect the money they are paid with the work they are doing. If they work hard, it is for internal satisfaction. The money simply comes.

This Washington culture has a public and a private sector, just like the real world, but there the similarity ends. Both sectors depend on the federal government and both sectors operate several levels of abstraction removed from the production of the goods and services they consume with such vigor. This culture was created, with the best will in the world, by liberals such as the writers and readers of this journal, who believe that a large and powerful federal government can contribute to solving the ills of society. The public sector consists of civil servants and politicians whose jobs are secure and whose salaries can keep rising because nobody expects the government to break even. The private sector consists of two subgroups. One is what some conservatives see as a vast protection racket; lawyers and consultants and lobbyists and other hustlers maintained in high style by private corporations convinced that these people can explain the federal government to them or vice versa. The second group contains more consultants, experts and "fellows" paid by both the government and private industry to just sit and think or perhaps to study something and produce a report.