Dithering Heights

Obama shows a new level of passivity on financial reform.

Partisans have a general habit of insisting that their side would do better if only their leaders would give more strident speeches. Witness liberals during the health care debate demanding that President Obama mind-meld conservative Democrats into supporting the public option, or the Republicans who fervently believe that just a few more addresses by Paul Ryan can sell the public on his plan to slash the most cherished program in the United States so as to pay for unpopular tax cuts for the affluent. It’s usually a fantasy of escaping inescapable political constraints. And yet, observing the Republican Party’s accelerating and virtually unopposed onslaught against financial reform, it’s hard to reach any other conclusion. Where is Obama? Why won’t he say something?

If you haven’t noticed—which would be understandable, as neither Obama nor congressional Republicans have done anything to make you notice—the GOP has undertaken to cripple last year’s regulations of Wall Street. Almost immediately after taking control of the House, Republicans began threatening to slash funding for financial regulators on the odd rationale that they deserved punishment for failing to prevent the crisis. “It’s only in government, especially in Washington,” argued Representative Scott Garrett of New Jersey, “where you have agencies that failed in their core assignments in the past, and yet they are rewarded with more authority and bigger budgets.” This reasoning is tantamount to concluding after the attack on Pearl Harbor that we should cut the intelligence and naval budgets, so as not to reward failure. (Obviously, no member of Congress made that case in 1942; arguments so obviously daft generally get a hearing only if some entity stands to make money off it.)

In recent weeks, Republicans have relentlessly been appending bills that would weaken or repeal financial regulation outright to sundry legislation. (Betcha didn’t know the Ryan House budget waters down financial reform.) They have made it their mission to attack the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. First they signaled they’d filibuster the appointment of Elizabeth Warren. Then they announced they’d oppose the appointment of any director at all. Then they announced they’d keep Congress in session so that Obama couldn’t unilaterally appoint her, or anybody, during a recess.

Republicans do have the power to block appointees and cut funding for regulators. But that doesn’t mean Obama has to sit back helplessly while Mitch McConnell ties Warren to the train tracks and twirls his mustache. Consider how financial reform passed in the first place. The House approved a reform bill in 2009, but it lingered in the Senate for months as the administration ignored it while Republicans and the financial industry hacked it apart piece by piece. Everybody assumed the final product would be hopelessly ineffectual or die altogether.