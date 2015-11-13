We're in the money.

Why is housing so expensive here? Some special circumstances have held down supply, notably insufficient sewer capacity. But the important factors are on the demand side. Housing prices in Washington are astronomical for the same reason that Bloomingdale's has built two stores in the DC suburbs, its first ventures outride the New York area. It is the same reason Lord and Taylor has three stores hereabouts and Nieman Marcus will be moving in shortly from Texas. Why are there six Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the Washington area and only five in Chicago? Because 21,600 adults live in families owning a Mercedes-Benz is why. It's because, as they say in the media, Washington is "the most affluent market in the United States." According to figures assembled by the Washington Post research department, the Washington area's 1976 median family income of $20,300 ranked first among the country's 10 biggest metropolitan areas, just slightly ahead of Long Island, NY, and far above real urban complexes like Detroit, Chicago and Boston, where median incomes all were below $10,000, Washington's per capita income of $7843 was number three in the nation in 1975, according to Commerce Department figures—behind Anchorage, Alaska with $9,666 and New York's rich Connecticut suburbs. But among the biggest 10 metropolitan areas, the capital city was again number one.

It is no longer true, as it was in l969, that the Washington suburb of Arlington, Virginia has the highest per capita income in the country. US Census Bureau statistics put it third for 1974, behind wheat-growing Steele County, North Dakota, and Prince of Wales County, Alaska. The Commerce Department said that in 1975 Loving County, Texas had the highest per capita personal income, followed by Valdez, Alaska and Haskell County, Kansas. But, number four was Falls Church, Virginia, just south of Arlington. Little places awash in oil money or wheat profits may grab off statistical honors these days, but it remains true that no other metropolitan area in the country has the concentration of high-income suburbs that Washington has. The richest of these in per household income is Fairfax County, Virginia, with $23,000, and Montgomery County, Maryland, with $22,900.

One needn't study computer printouts all day to perceive that people in Washington have money and are willing to spend it. One need only watch one opulent shopping center after another open up and fill with people, watch audiences pour in to see ballet at the Kennedy Center at $15 per seat or read that Washington's two biggest department stores, Hecht's and Woodward & Lothrop, have been forced to eliminate their budget stores and hike prices to keep up with images projected by Sak's and Bloomingdale's. Washingtonian magazine, which makes money rating private schools, fine wines and tennis clubs and selling ads for $400 brass beds, designer dresses and hiking clothes you could wear to a soiree, has put it nicely in one of its promotion brochures: "In most major cities, you see street vendors selling hot dogs, peanuts or ice cream. In Washington there is a push cart vendor selling Quiche Lorraine, pâté, hummus and fine cheeses. But, that's the way it is in Washington—expensive tastes and the money to afford them. Even in the middle of a major recession."

Remember the recession of 1974? It may be hard to forget in industrial cities which prosper and wilt with the business cycle. Washington is not one of these places, "While recession was taking its toll around the nation," notes a publication of the Washington Board of Trade, "metro Washington residents had a free ride," Its unemployment rate was 30 percent below the national average. "It's not really that Washington's economy is recession proof," according to the Board of Trade. "But, when the largest employer in the area is the federal government itself, employing some 357,000 people, and when thousands more earn their livings from jobs that are directly or indirectly government supported—the thought of what it would take to put the government out of business is . . . unthinkable."