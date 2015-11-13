You are where you eat

As nearly as can be determined, it all started when Joe Kennedy rented out a restaurant for a private dinner the night before his son's inauguration in 1961. The restaurant was Paul Young's on Connecticut Avenue, Its menu featured a bland mix somewhere between French cuisine and French fries, a combination usually described as "continental," presumably because the term doesn't specify which continent and therefore stretches from Lyons, the hometown of haute cuisine, to Kansas City, the capital of charcoal broiled steaks. Still Paul Young's was a brave venture in Washington, a world capital that was a very provincial restaurant town. There were fewer than one hand's count of even approximately French chefs.

Back then, important people went out to dinner frequently—but usually in other important people's homes. Joe Kennedy's private party marked the inauguration of Washington's restaurant era. The party made Paul Young's. It was the Kennedy restaurant. The Irish mafia also took to Duke Zeibert's, which was half a block closer to the White House. It was less in-between cuisines than Paul Young's, "You get a good drink and a plain honest meal and you always have," says one former Kennedy aide, now a Washington lawyer, who's been eating there for 15 years.

But the Washington restaurant era has not taken its dominant character from places like that of Duke Zeibert, a onetime waiter who worked, and many say gambled, his way up. What did it was the decided preference of Jackie Kennedy for French food. She had eaten at the Jockey Club, then and now a very expensive French restaurant heavy on the sauces. But it was too far from the White House, especially for lunch. Press Secretary Pierre Salinger started lunching at the Sans Souci. So did Art Buchwald whose opinion was definitely to be valued since he had spent years in Paris. Thus was born a Washington institution, the powerful and the prominent taking their lunch at the S.S., as some of them came to call it, "Never dinner, of course," Frank Mankiewicz smiles, "That's for the tourists."

Ever since Camelot there has been a continuing explosion of high-priced restaurants, largely Francophile. In 1970, Jean Pierre's pioneered the K Street strip. Today within four blocks there are five places where dinner averages $70 a couple. Two of them claim to be Northern Italian, which seems to mean French plus noodles. Eleven of the Washingtonian magazine's 20 "Blue Ribbon Restaurants" did not exist before 1970. The clientele continually expands just beyond the table space allotted. This annual Washingtonian restaurant guide now defines an inexpensive meal as one costing $25 to $35 dollars for two.