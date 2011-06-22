Riding the Huntsman Bus to Nowhere

They rolled out of Washington in the dead of night. But the Huntsman bus was wide-awake. A group of around 50 young Jon Huntsman supporters had hit the road, heading up to Liberty State Park, New Jersey, to see the former ambassador announce his dark-horse candidacy. Like the campaign itself, the pilgrimage had been cobbled together at the last minute. The young volunteers had gotten word only a few days in advance and had scrambled to fill buses from D.C. and Philadelphia. Stephen, a Huntsman organizer with a Utah basketball jersey draped over his button-down, handed out bagels. As another called roll, someone in the back yelled “Huntsmania!”

Unlike the Romney, Pawlenty, or Palin cliques, many of Huntsman’s staff and supporters are just getting to know him. And what Team Huntsman lacks in organization, it doesn’t make up for in diversity. The bus buzzed with clean-shaven young men, uniformed in button-down shirts and combed hair—a Rhodes candidate, Koch Foundation Fellow, Georgetown Public Policy Institute scholar, and a few former Mitch Daniels and Haley Barbour supporters, smiling like Olympians on the silver medal stand. There were a few young women, some from the College Republican National Committee. They “couldn’t officially endorse anyone,” they said—but sources in the Huntsman campaign assured me the organization’s chairman was totally on board.

The young folks talked shop. The Tea Party? “Fucking nuts!” The current crop of GOP candidates? “Just as fiscally irresponsible as Democrats.” On the morning Huntsman caravan, there was no talk of creeping Sharia law, socialism, or birth certificates. The bus-full of hopefuls rose early for a dose of sanity, not Hannity (who interviewed Huntsman after the speech). “We’re the demographic he’s seeking out: socially liberal, fiscally conservative,” said one journeyer. “This is bigger than just Republicans,” said another. The guys passed around a leaked version of the upcoming speech like a skin mag, and some tweeted from their smartphones: #jointheHunt. Meanwhile, a lone older gentleman at the back of the bus seemed at a loss as he quizzed the Huntsmaniacs. “So what’s your biggest issue?” “Definitely the debt.” “Not foreign policy? Not social issues?” “No, not at all.”

Cooper, a fluent Mandarin-speaker and American University grad-student, told me that he’s a “Huntsman hipster—I liked Huntsman before it was cool.” He said he’s been following the multimillionaire moderate Mormon since December. Cooper’s uncle and aunt used to mail teabags to their congressman, he recalls; at their urging, Cooper showed up at a Tea Party rally. “I was the only one under 35,” he laments. The activists pushed an eminent domain petition into his hands and he refused to sign it. “They called me a liberal journalist. When I used my iPad, I got called a liberal journalist three times. They were terrifying.”