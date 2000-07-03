The one important downside to negative campaigning is the widespread prejudice against it, which can redound against its practitioners. Negative campaigning ranks with soft money and partisan gridlock as the kind of thing good-government types allow themselves to detest. Negativity is frequently held up as the cause of such evils as voter apathy and the decline of public discourse.

But these charges are both wrong. Negative campaigns can suppress voter turnout, but they can increase it, too--witness the surge of voter interest in the Bush-McCain primary slugfest, particularly in South Carolina and Michigan, where it was most vicious. And negative campaigning is at least as honest as positive campaigning. Gore's assaults on Bush may lack the dispassion and nuance of a Brookings Institution seminar, but they get the relevant points across pretty clearly. The vice president's biographical speeches from last summer, on the other hand, present a version of his life history far more slanted than anything he has said about Bush.

The emptiness of the "nice" campaign is embodied in the Democratic National Committee's most recent TV advertisement. It features a montage of images of the Gore family overlaid with insipid bromides about fatherhood. The only reference to issues is a single sentence--"The Gore plan: promote responsible fatherhood"--that gives not the slightest hint as to what "the Gore plan" actually is.

So, if negative campaigning is often more substantive than positive campaigning, why do journalists treat it with such scorn? The answer is that campaign reporting is structurally biased against substance. Campaign journalists are generally not policy wonks. Since they have neither the training, the inclination, nor (writing on tight deadlines) the time to judge the substance of the candidates' claims, they focus instead on style. A typical dispatch from the hustings will tell you next to nothing about whether Gore's attack on one of Bush's plans is true or false. All that will come across is that Gore sounds "negative."

The fixation on style leads to an ingrained suspicion that policy-based criticisms are specious. This assumption, often unstated, bubbled to the surface in a recent piece by Newsweek's Howard Fineman. "Gore knows that Bush isn't really out to `destroy' Social Security," Fineman wrote last week, "but he has no compunction about saying so, loudly and often." Actually, Gore's description of Bush's plan is the same critique--albeit in a highly unsubtle form--as that made by most moderate and liberal economists. There's no reason for Fineman to think Gore, a moderate liberal himself, doesn't believe this, let alone for him to assert unequivocally that Gore "knows" otherwise (that is, unless the vice president has secretly confessed his duplicity to Newsweek).

In refusing to analyze the merits of Gore's policy critique and treating it instead as evidence of a character flaw, Fineman's article is typical. Reporters, by and large, do not feel qualified to judge competing claims about policy, a task that frequently requires them to listen to lengthy, obtuse briefings from the likes of Alan Blinder or Paul Wolfowitz. But they do feel qualified to judge politicians' personality traits. A candidate's diatribe against his opponent's plans for nuclear missile defense comes across as so much white noise. An accusation that an opponent is a liar, by contrast, is something real that reporters can sink their teeth into.

Bush's campaign seems to grasp the rules of the negativity game much better than Gore's. Bush has even gone so far as to make civility a central theme of his candidacy. He has expressed his disdain for "trash-mouth politics" and said, "I don't believe America is interested in having a president who gets elected by tearing people down." The GOP has announced that its convention will be free of partisan rancor. At the same time, Bush regularly ridicules Gore for claiming to have "invented the Internet" and describes him as someone who "will say anything to get elected." In the current environment, as the Bushies understand, such comments don't qualify as negative campaigning, because they don't concern policy and are delivered with a light touch. By any reasonable definition, of course, negative campaigning is exactly what the Texas governor is doing. Come to think of it, maybe that's why he's winning.

