Hutchinsland

The transformation of the Fund for the Republic into the Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions was a living symptom of Robert Hutchins's own midlife crisis. The Fund began life in circumstances bound to fire an evangelist's he art. True Goths clamored outside the house of Reason, threatening civility and the Republic itself. The Fund vowed to counter the nightmares conjured by the McCarthyites. It commissioned factual studies concerning the true dimensions of communism in America, and other studies pointing to the damage McCarthyism was causing to the foundations of the going order. On top of that it gave large sums of money to the Southern Regional Council, to the American Friends Service Committee (to strengthen the right of freedom of conscience) and to others for, among other things, studies of fear in education and ravages being done to due process.

With McCarthy defused, the Fund turned reflective. Still at its New York City headquarters, it began to focus on "the great issues." Then in 1959 Hutchins got the Fund board to approve the move to Santa Barbara. Here, presumably, olive trees and the Mediterranean climate would remind all of Socrates and better times. A small clapper bell was hung outside Hutchins's office to summon the fellows to their daily devotions; a pleasant, small excerpt from the Orders of Saint Benedict, stamped on a tea towel and framed, was posted. The mailed appeals for money turned from present evils to eternal verities.

"Centers" or "institutes" come in two kinds. One kind, the advocate of a cause, stakes out a beat—privacy, say, or whales—to patrol and to make a place for in the arena of public issues. It measures its success by how much of what it wants it gets—in the way of laws, votes, and changes in public opinion polls. The other type of organization asks for a commitment of money and moral energy to a subject or to a process—in the Center's case "the intellectual enterprise" itself. The commitment is not to any one viewpoint, but to Dialogue. This kind of institute aspires to be the very conscience of the arena, or at least its tutor. There is no obvious measure of success for this second type. It can only measure its efforts as do lowlier forms, like magazines, say, or public television: does its existence bring into being valuable work that otherwise might not have been done?

Little that came out of the Center owed specifically to its existence. Little of it, that is, could not have been done just as well, and maybe better, under auspices of the usual bureaucratized, historically located university or foundation, and published in, say, Daedalus. Perhaps if the Center had been able to attract some genuinely "best minds," it might have worked, might have become the Institute for Advanced Studies West the people at the Center had in mind when they talked about their plans.