According to Father Kemp, who is in charge of one of the elementary schools, black families have been turning to the Catholic system in growing numbers because they cannot abide the public schools any longer. For this reason, nearly a third of the students in Catholic elementary schools are now non-Catholic. The attraction of the church schools, Kemp said, has less to do with academics than with the strong emphasis on discipline and the individual attention given to each family. The public schools are insensitive and bureaucratic by comparison. They tolerate absenteeism, delinquency and cruelty on a grand scale.

On the top tier are the remaining private schools, a category that also includes the best Catholic schools. A list published by the Washingtonian magazine includes about 40 such schools in the city, with tuitions that range from around $900 to $2700 a year. Several thousand children attend these schools. There is no central source of information, but 1 gather from my own experience at one of these schools that their racial composition is at least as extreme as the public schools'—but in reverse. Probably 97 percent of the children in these schools are white. Most come from wealthy or well-to-do families. There are a few scholarship students, black and white. This list would not be complete without the suburban public schools just outside the city limits in Maryland and Virginia. Although they are not legally linked with the District system, they are the other half of the story. Not so long ago, Montgomery County, Maryland was the richest in the nation. (Now it is merely near the top.) Its schools are said to be the best in the area, and they are remarkably white. When the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare last made a civil rights survey of school districts, in 1973, only seven percent of the students in the county's schools were black. The system has come so close to resembling a private one that it now takes in about 125 students from outside the county, provided they pay a tuition fee that ranges from $1740 to $2000. Needless to say, the trend irritates the private schools, which would like to have the students themselves. At the time of the last HEW survey, the county east of Montgomery—Prince Georges—had a black student population of about 28 percent, and the county to the south—Fairfax, Virginia —reported that only four percent of its students were black. These statistics give a crude outline of the barriers that have been erected in and around the city to preserve the status quo.

Washington's school arrangement may have grown and developed haphazardly, but in the last few years it has acquired a clear purpose. This is to isolate the children of upper level bureaucrats, lobbyists and congressmen from the hard knocks of city life. The Catholic system in the inner city provides the same service on a less ambitious scale for black parents who want to keep their children as far as possible from the liberated zone for crime and drug dealing that exists in many public schools. They must pay for the privilege of getting out. The tragedy is that most children in the District have no choice; they must submit to a system that seems to have lost its grip.

The decline began, Father Kemp said, when the schools were saturated beyond rescue with poor immigrants from the South. Several years ago, a survey revealed that 45 percent of the children in the public system were living with only one parent and 46 percent were poor enough to qualify for a free lunch. Poverty and instability in these doses were deadly. The system went into shock. Those who could afford to get out did. Having left, the escapees did not want to look back. Father Kemp finds some hope in the fact that the immigration from the South has stopped; the schools may soon begin to devote less time to managing the crisis and more to academic improvements.

While the private schools managed to keep their academic facades propped up during the storms of the '60s, they did not entirely escape the tidal wave of change that swept the decade. The minor scandals that always afflict small schools simmered along all the while. These ordinary vices were augmented by the problems of the age. Drug and alcohol dependence grew. Ennui and alienation claimed many victims. In fact, the best private schools had all the symptoms of distress the others had, but in a form less crippling to the careers of the students involved.