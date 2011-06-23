Waking (Ecrammeville, 6 a.m.)

The bells again. You open up your eyes

again. A gap. To be a person—

human and then a woman.

To be one who has had

enough.

Enough of the basement.

Enough of the garden

with its high wall though not high enough with all

the spy-holes unless they were

just accidental cracks

through which one could see

the world. It took myth to get one’s self

out. It took

a vow

to believe in a

god

to get the courage to

get out.

Of what? World, you hunger with a briefcase

running through the streets

quickly hiding those hands

wanting to feel something. The bells

rang as they do, one long note, one

short, a man with a tall hood limping and

limping and yet always staying

in place I

thought

listening. It does not go forward or up or down this

call to

prayer, a creature stuck in a doorway

made to cough up

one truth

without alteration. It will not

confess to

anything. The thing the bell is

saying stays for its millennia

the same, dripping in flames, in holy

men, in

cries and rage of

why yet another son

for no reason with his raw soul had to be

ripped from

time—so commonplace the pain—

& you are supposed to make a system

of them—all those

the god loves and wants

to take a closer look at, ex-

amine in

detail,

entrail and eye, kneecap in left hand, earlobe in

right, I see him look from

one to the

other then

bend down to pick up hair and these few fingers—see—

he does not know where they

must go—maybe in

this chick of hair—his left hand moving to his

right, carrying fingers, nails,

into the hair but then

something is

not right—he tries the eyes in the

palm of a

hand, tries eyes

into an open woman’s

sex, tries many eyes, tries them in

mouth but mouth

has no face, ribs in one hand,

calves with heavy feet still on in

other—looks

dismayed—looks affronted—it will not make

its sense

to him

its maker—no—

quickly he shuts the whole pile back into the bloody sack

and tosses it

aside to where it seems its people hope (he can

hear them) (therefore the bells) its people

on their knees now

hope—their person is being judged—and they make

offerings, and they re-

member all

the best

parts, all,

and they begin

to sing.

They give him everything they have. They sing.

