In addition to these rearrangements, there has been a good deal of conscious image-building, exemplified by locally televised debates on public policy issues, which always feature an array of speakers who are carefully balanced ideologically. These fairly calculated moves by Baroody have been notably successful. AEI's budget has nearly tripled since 1971, and it is likely that within a year or two the institute's budget will rival the seven million dollars that Brookings spends each year. {Brookings, however, is largely supported by a $35 million endowment, which confers upon it a degree of security and permanence not enjoyed by AEI.) Former President Gerald Ford signed up as a Distinguished Fellow at AEI shortly after leaving the White House. In general it is probably true to say that AEI now gets as much attention as did Brookings during the Nixon years.

A further point to bear in mind is the perilous tax-exempt status of institutions like AEI, To maintain this advantage requires that they be "non-partisan," which seemed an implausible characterization of AEI when Baroody took a brief "leave of absence" to advise Barry Goldwater in his 1964 presidential campaign. After that election the IRS undertook a minute scrutiny of AEI, which lasted for two years. "They looked at every scrap of paper," an AEI staffer recalled, but eventually they concluded that the institute was properly classified as tax-exempt.

Not surprisingly, then, Baroody today does not particularly like to hear AEI described as "conservative," and particularly not "Republican." Not only could it get the tax people after him again, it also departs too conspicuously from Washington's tried-and-true Middle Ground. (In the same way, Brookings these days does not encourage the "liberal" label, which is beginning to acquire a pejorative air.) B

Baroody, the son of a Lebanese immigrant stonecutter, is a man of considerable charm and persuasiveness, who manages to develop conservative arguments in conversation while at the same time disowning the label. What does he think of stalwart Republicans lounging about in think tanks rather than getting on with the job? Baroody smiles and responds with a comment (not entirely unjustified in a city noted for the uniformity of its opinion) about the need for "competition of ideas." Then he will tell you about Austin Ranney, currently a resident scholar, a former president of the American Political Science Association and a certified liberal, whose name comes up so often in discussions of ideological direction at AEI, as exemplifying the lack of conservative bias, that he must be worth his weight in gold.

Baroody will also tell you about AEI's new project on "mediating structures," which is being supervised by Peter Berger and Richard Neuhaus. It's not a good title, Baroody admits, and he will welcome any better suggestions, but the idea is to see if we can't get the family, the church, the neighborhoods, the ethnic subgroups, the voluntary organizations, back into the business of solving problems rather than leaving it all to the government. This is AEI's principal theme today. "Public policy is not solely the prerogative of government," Baroody says. "The argument has been, should it be centralized government, or decentralized government? But still government. What we're exploring is the society that might exist if you can unleash, or enlist the forces in the family, the churches and so on." Baroody believes that there is a "ferment in the land today on the issue of government saying: 'We know better how to run your lives."' And he adds that "Carter made much of this resentment. By any standard, government regulation is the fastest growing industry in the US. The Federal Register first saw the light of day in 1936, with 2400 pages. By 1970 it was up to 20,000 pages, and by 1975 more than 60,000 pages. . . ."