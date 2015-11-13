Stages of Discussion

By program count, I went to 81 theater productions in the 1976-77 season lately concluded. I reviewed about 20 of them. Some others I might have reviewed, space permitting, but most were beneath comment. At season's end, here are some notes on theater matters worth discussion.



I saw one production twice, Serban's Agamemnon at the Beaumont. The second time, four weeks after my first visit, I sat on the stage, in one of the two bleacher sections that were moved about. (TNR, June 11.) I enjoyed it more than I thought I would: it was a fairly good approximation of following Serban's Trojan Women on foot, which I had done four times. At one point the bleachers were shoved far upstage, and I could see all the stage mechanisms behind the proscenium arch as I watched the Argive world in the center. This, paradoxically, helped. I got an added sense of immediate imaginative creation, rather than pretended actuality, as I watched Apollo descend and ascend in his cart and also saw the stagehands over against the wall tugging at Apollo's ropes.



What I had disliked in the production the first time, I disliked more intensely the second time—like the miming of the Trojan war and the bathtub murder of the king. The clean line of Aeschylus' play was certainly zigzagged by Serban. But the individual zigs and zags were well composed. And the (many) elements I had liked the first time, I liked even more.

As I had hoped, Jamil Zakkai, Agamemnon/Aegisthus, had firmed his grip on both roles. Some of Serban's best touches were even more thrilling the second time: e.g., the Watchman, who has spent years on the palace roof waiting for the signal of Troy's fall, beginning his speech in an immense stage whisper, then gradually finding his voice; the doubling of the Herald who tells the story of the victory—the role is done by two actors, one behind the Chorus Leader, one facing him, speaking in unison.

And, which I had praised but not enough, Priscilla Smith's Clytemnestra. (I regret even more deeply that she also plays Cassandra: the point of this completely eludes me.) The sheer size of Smith as the Queen, the size of the imagination and self and technique implied in her performance, soars. Soars. She made me think of Flagstad in the first act of Tristan und Isolde, in the passage that ends "Rache! Tod! Tod—uns Beiden!" Smith's Clytemnestra went through to the end in that vein—"the avenger, ancient in anger." I'll never forget it.

Agamemnon has now closed at the Beaumont, but it will be done in Central Park this summer, free, from Aug. 2 through Aug. 27. Serban will have to adapt his production to a new environment, but he's an old hand at that. If you are going to be in New York during August and can get in, you will be lucky. This leads naturally to the producer, Joseph Papp, and his recent announcement of withdrawal from Lincoln Center. He says his primary reason is money troubles, about which there can be no argument, only sympathy. But he quickly cancels that sympathy by saying that, even if money troubles were solved, he would still withdraw because he doesn't like the uptown "essentially middle-class audience" and he wants to work with unorthodox playwrights on new plays downtown at his Public Theater complex.