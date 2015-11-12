You cut the woods down

imbeciles

you cut the woods down

all the young trees with an old hatchet

you raise them up

you cut them down

and the old trees with their old roots

their old teeth

you keep them

and you put up a recruiting poster

trees of good and evil

trees of Victory

trees of Liberty

and the deserted forest stinks of old

rotting wood

and the birds fly away

and you stay there to sing

you stay there

imbeciles

to sing and to march in line

THE WHEELBARROW OR GREAT

INVENTIONS (from Paroles)

A peacock turns the wheel

Chance does the rest

God sits inside it

and man pushes from behind.

MY LITTLE LIONESS (from Histoires)

My little lioness

I didn't like your clawing me

so I gave you to the Christians

However I liked you a lot

I wish that you would pardon me

my little lioness.

TO LAUGH IN SOCIETY

(from Spectacle)

The liontamer puts his head

in the lion's mouth

me

I only put two fingers

in the throat of the beautiful Jet Set

and there wasn't time

to bite me

but the creature

simply threw up

threw up a little gold bile

of which it has so much

To succeed in this

useful and amusing trick

Wash your fingers

carefully

in a pint of good blood

To each his circus.

THE OSTRICH (from Stories for children who aren’t very well behaved)

When little Poucet was abandoned in the forest, he scattered pebbles so that he'd find his way again, but he wasn't at all sure that an ostrich might not follow him and gobble up the pebbles one by one.

That's the true story, that's how it began…

Little Poucet turns back: no more pebbles!

He's definitely lost, no more pebbles, no more way back; no more way back, no more home; no more home, no more papa-mama.

"It's very upsetting," he says, muttering between his teeth.

Suddenly he hears a laugh and then the noise of clocks and the noise of a torrent, of trumpets, a whole orchestra, a shower of noises, a brutal music, strange but not at all disagreeable, and altogether new to him. He then pokes his head through some foliage and sees an ostrich who's dancing, who's looking at him, who stops dancing and says to him:



Ostrich: It's me making all the noise, I'm happy, I have a magnificent stomach and I can eat anything. This morning 1 ate two clocks with their works, I ate two trumpets, three dozen egg cups, I ate a salad with its salad bowl, and the white pebbles that you put in the road, I ate them too. Climb on my back, I can go very fast, we'll travel together!

"But, says little Poucet, "what about my father and mother, won't 1 see them any more?"



Ostrich: If they've abandoned you, they don't want to see you again very soon.



Poucet: That's certainly true, what you're saying, Madame Ostrich.

Ostrich: Don't call me Madame, it makes my wings ache, call me simply Ostrich.

Poucet: Yes, Ostrich, but all the same, my mother. You know...?

Ostrich: (in a rage); You know what? You're getting me upset and do you want me to tell you — I don't like your mother very much, because of the way she always puts ostrich plumes on her hat . . . "

Poucet: The fact is they cost a lot. . .but she always goes ahead and does it to show off to her cousins.

Ostrich: Instead of showing off to the cousins, she'd do better to take care of you; sometimes she smacks you.

Poucet: My father hits me sometimes, too.

Ostrich: Ah, Mister Poucet beats you up. That's unforgiveable. Children don't beat up their parents, why should parents beat up their children? Anyway, Mister Poucet isn't very much to be concerned about anymore. The first time he saw an ostrich egg, do you know what he said?

Poucet: No. Ostrich: Well! He said, "That would make a terrific omelet!"

Poucet (dreamy): I remember the first time that he saw the ocean, he thought for a few seconds and then he said, "What a huge wash bowl, too bad there aren't any bridges!" Everybody laughed, but I wanted to cry. Then my mother boxed my ears and said to me: "Why can't you laugh like the others when your father makes a joke!" it's not my fault that I don't like grownups' jokes . . .

Ostrich: I don't either, hop on my back, you won't go home to your parents, but you'll see the country. "Okay," says little Poucet, and he hops on board.

Off at a triple gallop they gall-op gallop gall-op, the bird and the child together and they raise a huge cloud of dust.

Villagers lean their heads out of their front windows and say, "Another one of those dirty automobiles!" Then they hear the ostrich who's making ringing bell sounds as they gallop along, and they say, "Do you hear the clacks?" And they cross themselves, "It'su church that's running away, the devil is chasing it!"

And they all barricade themselves inside until daylight, but by that time the ostrich and Poucet are far far away.

This article originally ran in the July 9, 1977 issue of the magazine