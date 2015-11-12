Hitler’s War



Irving tells us indignantly that his German publishers, without consulting him, suppressed or reversed these views on the grounds that they were "an affront to established historical opinion" in their country. This action was certainly high-handed, but one sees their point of view. The fact that there is no written evidence of Hitler's ordering the Final Solution is not surprising, given the enormity of the action and the potential results of its revelation. The "incontrovertible" proof of Hitler's forbidding it, however, boils down to a single notation in Heinrich Himmler's telephone log, dated 30 November 1941 and reading cryptically, "Keine Liquidierung" ["No liquidation"]. It is difficult to prove anything from this, and the German editor may have been correct in amending Irving's text to say that it meant only that Hitler wanted no public mention of liquidation.



It is difficult in any case to understand why Mr. Irving makes so much of Himmler's note, when one considers how often Hitler spoke publicly and privately of his intention to exterminate (ausrotten) the Jews. Leaving aside such early statements as the speech of 1920 in which he promised to wipe them out mit Stitmpf und Stiel, the repetitions of this intention on the eve of the war and during the conflict itself are numerous. They include a statement to the Czech foreign minister in January 1930 ("We are going to destroy the Jews. . . . The day of reckoning has come!"), a speech to the Reichstag in the same month ("If international finance Jewry . . . should succeed once more in plunging the people into a world war, then the consequence will not be a Bolshevization of the world and therewith a victory of Jewry, but, on the contrary, the destruction of the Jewish race in Europe!"), speeches of 30 January 1941, 30 January 1942 (immediately after the notorious Wannsee conference), 24 February, 30 September, and 8 November 1942, and statements to his associates and his military staff.



If these matters of public record—and a statement of Himmler's of May 1944, intimating that he did have superior orders, which Irving refuses to accept as valid—are not sufficient to establish Hitler's culpability, supporting evidence of a different kind is supplied by Robert G. L. Waite's book The Psychopathic God. After reminding us of Theodor Heuss's statement that anti-Semitism was as important to Hitler as economics was to Marx and that a racially pure community was to him a goal equivalent to Marx's projected Communist society, Waite uses psychological analysis to argue that the destruction of Jewry was not peripheral to Hitler's thinking but a central and necessary objective that sustained and gave meaning to his life. It was an obsession that resulted from the trauma of his childhood, which led him to project upon the Jews all of the perversions to which he was, or feared he was, personally prone. Genocide was the means by which he freed himself from guilt and, at the same time, a displacement of his own preoccupation with suicide. In the end, it also became a compensation for self-doubt and approaching defeat. The data that Mr. Waite adduces to support these conclusions cannot he reproduced here, but to this untutored mind they are persuasive.



The Psychopathic God—the title is from Auden's poem "September 1, 1939," in which the poet expressed the hope that accurate scholarship might



find what occurred at Linz,

What huge imago made

A psychopathic god—

deserves to be considered on its own merits rather than as a mere foil to Irving's book. Unlike some other "psycho-historians," its author does not make the mistake of claiming too much for his approach to his subject, while at the same time being unyielding in his view that, if traditional methods of historical analysis and common sense are indispensable to any study of Hitler's career, they are inadequate for the investigation of his personal life and its influence upon his public activity. He believes that Hitler 'must be seen at the same time as both a mentally deranged human being and a consummately skillful politician of high intelligence." To treat him solely as a rational statesman, as A. J. P. Taylor, among others, has done, is as mistaken as to become wholly absorbed in his abnormalities. The historian must try to work on both levels and to seek connections between them, in the knowledge that he will often have to resort to guesswork and that "as an act of imaginative reconstruction, his work will remain fallible, flawed and incomplete."





Waite goes about this difficult task soberly and methodically. The bulk of his book is composed of four solid and well documented sections on Hitler's personality and salient traits of character, his artistic interests and the genesis of his political ideas, his infancy, childhood and youth (a section in which the author has relied upon formal psychology to analyze Hitler's abnormal relationship with his father and his mother, the anxieties caused by his physical deficiencies, and the identity crises of his youth), and the historical background against which he began his political career. In his final chapter, he brings all of these strands together in an analysis of Hitler as a "border-line personality" in whom the tension between private neurosis and public policy finally led to a compulsive need to destroy what he had created.



Traditional historians may feel that, in his discussion of Hitler's attitude toward sex, Waite makes too much of the Fuehrer's missing testicle and his alleged tendency to coprophilia and that he draws the bow too far in arguing in his concluding pages that the halting of the armor at Dunkirk and Hitler's declaration of war on the United States were examples of his death wish. (The tank decision was as much Rundstedt's as Hitler's, and the declaration of war was induced not by a realization that the war was already lost but by the euphoria —'The turning point!" Hitler cried. "Now it is impossible for us to lose the war!"—caused by the news of Pearl Harbor.) But it would be a mistake to be captious. This is an interesting and an instructive book.



