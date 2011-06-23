Gasoline smell on my hands, perfume

From the generator’s toothless mouth,

Opening swallow from the green hose,

Sweet odor from the actual world.



There’s an old Buddhist saying I think I read one time:

Before Enlightenment, chop wood and carry water.

After Enlightenment, chop wood and carry water.

The ducks, who neither carry nor chop,



Understand this, as I never will,

Their little feet propelling them, under the water,

Serene and stabilized,

from the far side of the pond

Back to the marsh grasses and cattails.



I watch them every night they’re there.

Serenitas. I watch them.

Acceptance of what supports you, acceptance of what’s

Above your body,

invisible carry and chop,



Dark understory of desire

Where we should live,

not in the thrashing, dusk-tipped branches—

Desire is anonymous,

Motoring hard, unswaying in the unseeable.



This poem originally ran in the July 14, 2011, issue of the magazine.