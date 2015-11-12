Mahatma Gandhi and his Apostles

Gandhi's struggle for Indian independence was subordinate to (or, as he saw it, meaningless without) sutyagraha, the struggle for purity and unity manifest in self-reliance and sanitation, in Hindu-Moslem accord, and in the uplift and acceptance of Untouchables whom he called Harijans, children of God. To the end, Gandhi "went on talking about the country's abominable sanitary conditions and exhorting his countrymen to become untouchables and so wipe away the stain of untouchability—now asking soldiers to set aside their arms and take up the urgent work of cleaning the country, now telling the government to spend its money for spades and pickaxes instead of guns and ammunition." Mehta concludes on the bitter note that "Gandhi died without making the slightest dent" in any of this, and that "one of the ironies of history" is the coincidence of Indira Gandhi's name with that of Mahatma Gandhi's.

(That the book was completed during Indira Gandhi's state of "emergency" accounts for some of this bitterness, no doubt. In a recent "letter of amplification" to The New Yorker, where the book was first serialized, Mehta's gloomy outlook had considerably brightened since the elections which toppled Indira Gandhi's tight rule.)

Now comes Judith Brown with her measuring tape. This step by step account of Gandhi's massive civil disobedience campaign which peaked in 1930 somewhat parallels her earlier work, Gandhi's Rise to Power (1972). That first volume focused on the period from 1915, when Gandhi returned to India from South Africa, to 1922 when Gandhi was sentenced to six years in prison for sedition but released two years later for health reasons. He remained in semi-retirement from politics for several years, devoting his recuperating energies to spreading the ideas of swadeshi (self-reliance or home production), spinning khadi, Moslem-Hindu unity, and eradication of untouchability. All of these he saw as essential to the goal of purna swaraj— total independence—and it is on his return to political involvement for this purpose that Brown resumes her second book, Gandhi and Civil Disobedience.

In the successful Bardoli campaign of 1928 and the Calcutta Congress of the same year, Gandhi re-emerged as a political leader. This time he assured Congress, especially its leading figures Motilal Nehru and his hot-headed son Jawaharal, that neither communal disunity nor individual acts of violence need deter an all-India campaign of civil disobedience. The Congress Working Committee declared 26 January 1930 as Independence Day, and Gandhi and Jawaharal proceeded to work out a Declaration to back it up.

On January 30 Gandhi presented to Viceroy Irwin a list of 11 demands which, if not met—as they were not— would be the basis for launching nationwide civil disobedience. The fourth point, abolition of the salt tax, became the focus of the campaign as Gandhi made his 240-mile walk from Sabarmati ashram down the Gujarat coast to Dandi during March and April 1930. In May Gandhi was arrested, but civil disobedience had caught on and throughout India people began to defy the salt tax laws. Despite tens of thousands of arrests during 1930, Indians continued their salt-ma king, picketing and boycotting of foreign cloth and liquor shops (Gandhi's first demand had been for prohibition), "forest satyagraha" in defiance of rigid forest restrictions, resignations of government clerks, refusals to pay land revenue. Women and children took part in increasing numbers. Cloth boycotts especially spread, partly due to world depression, and Brown notes the "blend of vested interest and ideological enthusiasm which linked men primarily interested in local power into an all-India movement." Still, merchants were required to make sacrifices and they did so as if in time of war, cooperating far more than they had in 1920-22.

In July 1930 the arrest of the two Nehrus lopped off further leadership, and the Working Committee of the Congress was declared illegal. Arrests of more leaders followed, and though the civil disobedience campaign had begun lo lose steam, concessions toward Indian , self-rule (though not independence) were made at the Round Table Conference in London in November despite the absence of Congress representatives—on the basis of which Viceroy Irwin and Gandhi were hopeful for future negotiations. Early in 1931 when Gandhi and his Working Committee were released, Gandhi and Irwin met to work out a truce which came to be known as the Gandhi-Irwin pact. Neither Gandhi's Congress cohorts nor Irwin's government colleagues were happy about this truce, and from then on things were never again so cordial.

The next two years were replete with arrests and releases and re-arrests, deteriorating inter-communal relations, disintegration of civil disobedience and of negotiations with the British. By March 1934 it was clear that civil disobedience was dead and had only to be formally ended. Gandhi did this in effect through a statement expressing approval of Congress participation in the controversial Legislative elections via the newly-formed Swaraj party which he urged Congress to support—a move which dismayed Nehru, still in prison. In June, Congress was legalized again but the political infighting and preoccupation with electoral processes by now made Gandhi feel he must withdraw from direct political involvement, and at the Bombay Congress he resigned.

We can await now the final denouement in Brown's competent hands. Apart from her sometimes erratic punctuation and the profusion of complex Indian names which often makesher narrative as confusing as a Russian novel, Brown's books are very useful not only for scholars of India and of Gandhi, but also as handy references for anyone generally knowledgable in these crucial periods (and apparently inexhaustible subjects) who may want to check out specific details. Brown's voluminous facts, figures and sources, augmented by the now-accessible British materials, are carefully corroborated in many charts and footnotes. Seeping through al the tightly-packed data are delicately tentative, objectively formulated expressions of Brown’s sensibility and sympathies which raise this narrative above a dry, tedious history to a cautiously positive assessment of this ungainly little man of mammoth spiritual proportions.

Mehta depicts the very human and earthly Gandhi, Brown emphasizes the political Gandhi. So piece by piece do the blind feel their way to palpable comprehension of a man whose efforts at nonviolent fusion of opposing forecsa may be comparable importance in our century to the splitting of the atom.



Vincent Sheean, who reviewed a book on Lenin and Gandhi for The New Republic in 1927 (which, as he later wrote, “probably caused to be printed some rare nonsense on the subject”), asked Gandhi a few days before his assassination what the thought of the atomic bomb. Aware of its destructive force, the antithesis of his life, this simple and astonishing man replied that the dissolution of matter was absolutely certain at some point, and if there were any survivors “they would undoubtedly say ‘What a wondrous spectacle!’”

