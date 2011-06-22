Menu
--Mitch McConnell concedes tax cuts didn't help economy, immediately retreats into word blizzard

--WashPost: What happens to Vargas stays with Vargas

 --A better defense of Nozick than "Hey, look -- Ann Coulter!"

--Cutting domestic discretionary spending is the policy response to fiscal ignorance

--Matt Bai, citing one data point, says the media hates Jon Huntsman. Not me. I love Huntsman! I just agree with Huntsman circa 2009 that he can't win the nomination.

--Case in point, Alex Klein's gonzo journey with the preppy Huntsman hipsters. It doesn't end well.

