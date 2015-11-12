The reporter offers no ready made conclusions but tries instead to give the appearance of sharing an experience— not the awareness itself but the process of becoming aware.

The Shame of the Cities made Steffens famous for his detailed exposition of corruption in high places and the way be got down to specifics in naming names, times, places and people. Yet he also knew when to avoid masses of detail in favor of a more careful and sparse selection of symbolic events—things which would stay in a reader's mind the longer because they stood alone and uncluttered on the page. Steffens measured the distance which "Doc” Ames bad traveled toward moral degeneracy, for example, by offering two sketches of the Minneapolis boss; in one Ames is a young doctor helping the poor without charge ("Richer men than you will pay your bill"): in the other an older Ames has neglected his family, left his wife for another woman, and now sits in a carnage outside the wife's funeral, "with his feet up and a cigar in his mouth, till the funeral moved; then he circled around, crossing it and meeting it, and making altogether a scene which might well close any man s career." Of the same quality is another prose image of Philadelphia boodlers as they "counted out the ‘divvy’ of their graft in unison with tbe ancient chime of Independence Hall."

Steffens did not write this way merely to call attention to himself or his articles, though certainly the success of any McClure’s serial depended upon a reader's coming back again and again for a known quantity of excitement. Both Steffens and McClure hoped that a sense of interest or oven outrage would last well beyond the point when a reader finished the magazine and put it back on the coffee table. If it did not last, then the muckraker's faith in the people was wrong, but judging by the mail he received, Steffens thought the interest did last.

And something else may brave happened as well. By personalizing urban problems and by sketching memorable portraits of big city politicos as they sat in their offices or moved about their city halls, hotels and police stations. Steffens probably helped to stereotype them in the public mind as targets for reform. McClure’s was, after all, a nationally circulated monthly with a circulation of about 377,000 when the articles appeared, and its actual readership was considerably higher; people in the city and in the country were coming to know intimately—if too simply certain kinds of characters which they had never thought much about before. They were also learning to recognize and use a vocabulary {"boss," "boodle," "streeters," "boosters." "speakeasy ") which, despite Steffens's stated purpose of merely giving effective arrangement to facts which he claimed were well-known, was new to most of them. Robert Cantwell suggested something like this about all muckraking in the essay he wrote in the 1930s for Harold Stearns's America Now. Progressive journalists were successful, he thought, for reasons which had little to do with politics or the specific proposals they made. Indeed, muckrakers did not much concern themselves with proposals except their very general and implied invitation to Americans that they return to a presumed 19th century ethical, democratic conduct. The journalists' success owed more to the fact that they created an original genre of American literature, "a literature of information and inquiry." The famous boast about the muckrakers that they named the names and fixed the dates associated with corruption in American institutions is true not so much in the sense that they provided data for indictments but that they made the patterns of corruption real in the public mind by reconstructing those patterns with people and personalities.

If that is true, then Steffens contributed something unique toward making Progressivism a truly national reform consciousness. Historians agree now that the term "Progressive Movement" is a misnomer since it overstates the degree to which turn-of-the-century reformers were united in an organized, homogeneous body possessed of sharply articulated goals. Even the Progressive Party of 1912 is better understood in the context of that year's peculiar politics than as a political manifestation of an entire reform era. And if Herbert Croly's Promise of American Life (1909) is generally taken lo have been the formulation of the Progressive philosophy, it is still worth noting that Croly derived large parts of it from the presidential behavior of Theodore Roosevelt, a Progressive to be sure, but only one among many whose interests and methods varied. Progressivism was a reform consciousness which involved thousands of people at various levels of awareness and degrees of participation.

Yet the awareness was real and it was built in large part by journalists like Lincoln Steffens. Steffens did not write about everybody's problems, but neither was he the only muckraker. Ida M. Tarbell and Ray Stannard Baker published McClure's articles in the same style about corporate and labor lawlessness, and there were other writers on the staffs of other magazines. All of this takes on rather special implications when one recalls the further fact that the muckrakers' magazines were nationally circulated, giving their work a new breadth availability, and cheap enough (10 cents) to give the articles a depth of circulation never before possible. This shift in the range and reach of magazine literature which only began about 1890 probably triggered a shift of American reform, making Progressivism different in character—more national—from Populism and perhaps even Jacksonian reform.

It would be easy to over-argue the point and construct a kind of false "media determinism," but it is at least time to re-examine the specific roll of the muckrakers. In the Age of Reform, for while everyone agrees their work was significant, the significance may have been different than we have supposed.



This article originally appeared in the July 9, 1977 issue of the magazine