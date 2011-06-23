The New Yorker Hearts Suburbs

The jumping-off point is his critique of Glaeser: What makes him so sure that sprawl is not a naturally popular and efficient economic form?

Lemann points to his many years in Pelham, a leafy Westchester County suburb of New York, as evidence of the continued appeal of suburbs. Though it’s not exactly clear what Lemann means by “naturally” popular, he is hardly alone in celebrating this suburban idyll. Indeed, residential preference surveys indicate that most American consumers continue to prefer a detached house in the suburbs. But most also want to be within close distance—increasingly, walking distance—of key services like schools, retail, and even employment.

In fact, that’s what Pelham offers. It’s got a sleepy historic downtown (the oldest in Westchester County), and it’s just half an hour from there to Grand Central Station on the Metro North. It’s not really “sprawl” at all, of the subdivision/cul-de-sac/strip mall/drive-only variety found throughout many metropolitan areas. The problem is that the market and public policy have conspired to offer a limited number of these denser, well-connected types of suburban communities. Limited supply is one reason why Zillow puts the home value index for Pelham north of $560,000. Expanding housing supply in markets like greater New York is, in fact, one of the issues that arouses Glaeser’s greatest passions.

Lemann’s immediate counterpoint to Manhattan is not Pelham, however, but Joel Garreau’s prototypical “Edge City” of Tyson’s Corner, Virginia. In his telling, it’s one of a number of “mega-malled, pedestrian-unfriendly places which have sprung up all over the country … as a matter of what economists call revealed preference, they’re a big hit.” This is ironic for a couple of reasons. First, as our colleague Rob Lang has convincingly shown, Edge Cities were decidedly not the conventional form of new suburban development in most metropolitan areas in the 1990s. Most remain marked by a low-density, edgeless form fueled by disconnected transportation and land-use policies and cookie-cutter private finance. And second, Tyson’s itself is in the middle of a radical overhaul that will make it much more pedestrian-friendly and transit accessible--more like a real city.

But this is really a sideshow to the larger question about economic efficiency. When Glaeser and other economists talk about “cities,” they don’t just mean Manhattan. They are really referring to the built-up areas that surround and include traditional central cities. Even though Lemann takes great care to actually define the metropolitan areain his essay (“a zone of contiguous settlement—the expanse from the heart of downtown to where open land begins”), he proceeds to overlook the fact that the metro is the fundamental economic geography of our time.