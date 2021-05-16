It's a Mad, Mad Verdict

The second obstacle was the well-established reluctance of juries to acquit by reason of insanity except in the most extreme and obvious cases of mental disturbance. In federal court, where Hinckley was tried, the test for insanity is met if the defendant engages in criminal conduct either because he “lack substantial capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct or to conform his conduct to the requirements of law.” But experienced trial lawyers know that this or any other legal formula has little impact on jurors, who tend to follow their own intuitive judgments regardless of what they are told by the judge. One criminal attorney calls it the “fireplug rule.” He explains, “Jurors think you’re sane unless you’re a fireplug or swinging from the trees”—that is, unless you’re stark staring mad or stark raving mad—“and Hinckley is neither.” Empirical studies bear out this impression. Juries in mock trials tend to reach the same results whether the definition of insanity they are results whether the definition of insanity they are given is broad or narrow, and they acquit only the most extremely and obviously mentally ill.

Prosecutor Roger Adelman certainly tried to appeal to the fireplug rule. Cross-examining defense expert William Carpenter, who claimed that Hinckley had suffered from schizophrenia for a number of years, Adelman demanded: “Didn’t the defendant attend a Texas college and receive an A-minus on a book report? Didn’t he manage to make plane reservations? Didn’t he find his way in and out of New York City? And wasn’t this during the same time you say he was suffering from schizophrenia?”

The third obstacle was the reluctance of juries to acquit if it leads to early release of the defendant. An informal poll I conducted of the spectators queued up to enter the trial illustrates the point. Everyone in line agreed on two points: first, that Hinckley was absolutely loony, and second, that he should be convicted so that he’d be off the streets. What was the jury told about the consequences of a successful insanity defense? The judge answered the question for them in terms of abstract principles. Hinckley would be automatically committed to a mental hospital for fifty days, and he would then be entitled to a hearing to determine his eligibility for release. After that, he could seek a review in six months. This made it sound as if Hinckley could very well get out in a few years or even months.

In fact, Hinckley’s future prospects are far less promising. Despite the acquittal, it seems certain that he will be confined for decades, if not for the rest of his life. He could be released only if a judge, after hearing from psychiatrists, find that he is no longer dangerous. But what psychiatrist, even for hire, would risk such a prediction? And, if such a psychiatrist could be found, what judge would accept the prediction and order Hinckley’s release? The jury, however, almost certainly could not learn these practical aspects from the theoretical cast of the instructions. The law does not require further explanation, and Judge Barrington Parker did not offer it on his own.