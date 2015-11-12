So Great Britain could not decide her future course of action on the basis of simple duty as a member of the League. She had first to find out whether France would keep her promise. If the two nations presented a solid front, Mussolini might yield before it was too late. But France apparently cast her lot with Italy in this matter. She had been counting on firm British help against further arming by Hitlerized Germany. She had so interpreted Britain’s promise at Stresa. Meanwhile the British statesmen had gone off alone and made an agreement with Hitler allowing him to increase his navy, once again in violation of the Versailles Treaty. The French believed that this meant Great Britain was an unreliable ally, that, in fact, she might be preparing to throw over the League altogether and remain neutral in case Hitler carried out his well known plan to conquer territory on his Eastern frontier. France consequently preferred to strengthen her ties with Italy. She will apparently let Italy violate her promise to the League in return for Italy’s promise to help her in the event of trouble in Europe. She will do this because Germany violated her promise to the League and to the victorious allies, with the consent of Great Britain, granted in violation of her promise at Stresa. If France does this, however, she will incur a heavy moral loss. The League, broken down by its failure to stop Japan, and virtually killed by the defection of Germany, will need only to be buried if it fails in this new and clearest of cases. And France has been firm in her support of the League and its logic as a protection of the Versailles status in Europe.

Italy, like Japan, is morally bound not only by the League Covenant but by her signature on the Kellogg-Briand Pact, by which she promised never to make aggressive war on anybody. That great achievement in the cause of perpetual peace has always been considered little more than a polite gesture by practical statesmen, because nobody knew what, if anything, would happen if it were violated. Ethiopia, however, grasping at straws in her extremity, sent an appeal to Washington and invoked the pact. Secretary Hull lived up to the amenities by expressing confidence that Italy would keep her promise, and that the League would settle the dispute. Almost at the same time, the Department of State warned American citizens to leave Ethiopia.

One explanation of this failure of peace machinery is good, so far as it goes. The nations that are satisfied with the territory they have conquered in the past, nations like France, Great Britain, Russia and the United States, will honestly try to keep the peace—on the basis of the status quo. The nations that are still unsatisfied with the dimensions of their empires, nations like Germany, Japan and Italy, will press forward to gain territory, and will fight for it if they cannot get it peaceably, promises or no promises. The satisfied nations are likely to fight to prevent this outcome, promises or no promises, when the unsatisfied nations step on their toes. Japan and Germany have already cynically repudiated the comity of nations, and Italy is about to do so. The complications arising from this situation continually threaten a general conflict, from one source or another.

If one stopped with this analysis, the remedy would seem clear. It is to devise a way of satisfying the unsatisfied without involving the world in war. Let Japan have China. Let Italy have Ethiopia. Rearrange the map of Central Europe in the interest of Germany. When all nations are placated— except the weaker victims of such a process—a League of Nations would work. This seems to be the formula on the basis of which British realists are now proceeding. Mr. Brailsford’s article in this issue of The New Republic indicates that they are applying it particularly in the case of Germany. They hope for reconciliation by sanctioning renewed German strength and a revision of the admittedly unsound and impermanent settlement of 1919.

The trouble is, however, that in a world of imperialist and capitalist nations it is impossible to satisfy everybody at once. Britain’s plan cannot be carried out without a collision between Germany and France, or between Germany and Russia, to mention only two of the major possibilities. As long as the United States’ policy is oriented towards capitalist exploitation of China, we are in continual danger of a collision with Japan, as Japan pushes forward.