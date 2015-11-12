Mr. Upton Sinclair, in his open letter to President Roosevelt published in a recent issue of The New Republic, again raises a question that has received much consideration in various quarters—the possibility of instituting a program of self-help for the unemployed. Dramatized by Mr. Sinclair in his Epic campaign, this method of relief has won many supporters but, despite the various discussions of the subject, it has seldom been noted that such a program has already been adopted by the federal government and that it has been functioning in forty-five different states.

A detailed report of this phase of relief administration is contained in The Congressional Record for March 19, having been read into the document by Senator Cutting. The report, prepared by members of Mr. Hopkins’ staff, reveals that of the 1,600,000 persons on work relief on November 15, approximately 15 percent were employed in the production of goods and that there were 7,650 projects in operation throughout the country. These were as follows:

Clothing, sewing of garments, etc…….. 2,348 Food, canning and preserving……….... 1,217 Fuel, cutting wood, digging peat, etc... 434 Garden projects……………...........………. 576 Household goods…………………............. 738 Construction materials…………….......... 75 Other projects………………………............ 2,263

During the succeeding month there were some changes in the number of projects, but they remained approximately the same. Production for December is shown in the following:

Total meat and meat products…. $7,409,042 Total fruit and vegetables……….... 525,931 Total other food products……...... 10,708 Total clothing…………………........... 583,626 House furnishings………………....... 1,834,412 Miscellaneous………………….......... 165,736 ___________________________________ Total.......................................... $10,529,089

This report, however, was prepared before complete production figures for December had been received. Jacob Baker, assistant administrator, who submitted the report to Senator Cutting, estimates it to be about 60 percent of the total, making the latter approximately $18,000,000.