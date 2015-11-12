The anger of the French at this proceeding is as intelligible as Nazi policy. That resolution at Geneva was of their drafting: they were simple enough to suppose that it had a meaning. They thought, too, that at Stresa they had arranged with Britain and Italy a common front against German ambitions. The manner in which this pact came into being without their assent was bad: but its contents are no better. For the British should have recollected that in assigning to the Germans 35 percent of their own naval strength, they were consenting to German naval parity with France, or to something very near it. This may be reasonable in itself, but it happens that the French, without reckoning colonies, have two seacoasts to defend, while the Germans have only one. Nor is that the whole of the initial disparity between the two: the Germans have a greater merchant marine on which to draw, and a more highly developed building industry. The French reaction, then, is to say that they will have to claim something beyond the ratio for capital ships assigned to them at Washington. That will have consequences. It is not the way of the Italians to allow themselves to be distanced by the French navy: they, too, will claim an increase. The British, in their turn, who claim superiority over any two Continental Powers, will thereupon enlarge their program. At this point one perceives the subtlety of German tactics. For they will next be entitled to a percentage addition, proportionate to any British increase. So we go on, as musicians say, da capo, till at sea the armaments race becomes a mad, unending tarantella, with British and Germans dancing as inseparable partners.

One need not take this prospect of indefinite competitive building too gravely: some time will pass before the Germans can build up to their allowance, if, indeed, they can ever afford to do so. What is grave is the repercussion of this agreement on the mutual relationship among the European Powers. The French had been persuaded with some difficulty to back at Geneva the timid and belated effort of the British to stop the conquest of Ethiopia on which Italy is bent. They did so, not from any humanitarian concern, but on the sound calculation that if the Italians, whose military capacity no one in Paris rates high, should tie up their army in this difficult adventure. Hitler may think the moment ripe for some enterprising stroke in Austria. That prudent reckoning they now in their anger forget. After obliging the British at Geneva, who have their own considerable stake in the rains of the Ethiopian highlands, which feed the Nile and Egypt’s cotton fields, they are now rewarded by this naval agreement. There is therefore a tendency in Paris to shout “Vive Mussolini!” and some go so far as to suggest an open Franco-Italian alliance.

The French aim at securing themselves, with such disguises as Genevan prudery may suggest, by two trustworthy alliances, one in the East, the other in the West. If the British, whom they would trust more readily, are not prepared for the latter role, then the inevitable substitute must be sought at Rome, where, indeed, all the preliminary soundings were taken some months ago. The effect of this new mood in Paris may not be to precipitate an Italian attack on Ethiopia, though even of this one cannot be sure. The more likely consequence is that in one way or another the League may be used to impose on Ethiopia a surrender that would differ only in name from a conquest. The latest suggestion, that Italy should be given a League mandate over Ethiopia, is rather too crude to succeed. More specious is the alternative plan of authorizing Mussolini to build a railway across this country, encircling its capital and provided with a wide belt of territory to be policed by Italian troops. If once, by military and diplomatic pressure, Ethiopia is driven to accept this cynical solution, her fate will run exactly parallel to Manchuria’s.

There is no mystery about the German state of mind, or the French. But of what is the British governing class thinking? There is an unknown quantity here. Sir Samuel Hoare, who steered the Indian Constitution through Parliament with hard-headed capacity, has succeeded Sir John Simon at the Foreign Office. He is a Tory of the Center, a traditional mind, yet not averse from a cautious liberalism that sacrifices none of the essentials of Empire. He was promoted far services rendered, but what detailed views on foreign policy, if any, he may hold, only his intimates know. Was this naval performance an indiscretion that the Foreign Office failed to control because an inexperienced pilot held the wheel, or did it mark a conscious reorientation of British policy?

This writer does not pretend to have a confident answer to the question. It is probable that the Foreign Office was lacking in foresight and imagination, and did not intend either to offend the French or to back German ambitions unreservedly. None the less, a reorientation of British feeling towards Germany is going on with big and visible strides. It was puzzling to many students of British policy that the traditional preference for a balance of power in Europe was so slow in manifesting itself after the World War. British policy was always less harsh than French, and prompter in its adjustments, but it took no risks and used no pressure, beyond verbal remonstrances. This is explicable enough. There could be no balance of power, since Germany was powerless. Today, she has snatched power: a balance may be attainable.