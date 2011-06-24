The Soviets Take Stock

Whatever the future has in store for Russia, its transformation into an industrial power is already an accomplished fact. What it cost the great masses of the country in terms of want, hardship, sacrifice and loss of life can probably never be adequately described. Yet the role of industrialization in converting feudal Russia into a new modern Westernized Soviet state cannot be overestimated. Externally, industrialized Russia deeply affects the economic and political balance of the whole world. Internally its influence is even more profound. An extraordinarily concise and complete account—more eloquent than a dozen books—of what has taken place in Russia since the Tsar’s time was made public at the Seventh All-Union Congress. It is a table of statistics recording the class composition of the country's population at three well chosen intervals. We reproduce the table below:

Class composition of population in percentages of the total (within the present borders of the U.S.S.R.) in 1913 …in 1928 …in 1934 PROLETARIAT (workers, employees, engineers, and technicians’ sector and remaining proletarian population): Including: 16.7 17.3 28.1 a) industrial proletariat and employees in industry, transport, building, social-cultural establishments and government apparatus: [12.4] [15.8] [24.9] b) agricultural proletariat: [4.3] [1.5] [3.2] COLLECTIVE FARMERS and craftsmen and artisans organized in cooperatives: – 2.9 45.9 INDIVIDUAL PEASANTS (exclusive of kulaks) and artisans and craftsmen not organized in cooperatives: 65.1 72.9 22.5 BOURGEOISIE (landowners, large and small city bourgeoisie, merchants and kulaks): 15.9 4.5 0.1 Of which kulaks: [12.3] [3.7] [0.09] REMAINING POPULATION (students, army, pensioners and others): 2.3 2.4 3.4 TOTAL POPULATION In thousands of people: 139,300 152,352 168,000

If we compare the figures for the agricultural population in 1913 and in 1928, we see that little real change took place. The kulaks were reduced from 12.3 percent to 3.7 percent, but a corresponding gain, from 65.1 percent to 72.9 percent, took place for the rest of the individual peasantry. Along with this nearly static condition we notice even less change in the relative proportions of the proletariat.

But in 1934, after a six-year period of industrialization, the whole complexion of the population had undergone radical change. A rise in the industrial population from 17.3 percent to 28.1 percent, apparently not a tremendous shift in relation to the entire mass, reveals its true significance in the completely altered aspect of the agricultural workers, who in both periods represent approximately 70 percent of the entire population. By the end of 1934 some four-fifths of the peasantry had been collectivized and—what the table does not indicate—nine-tenths of the cultivated area of the Soviet Union had become collective and state farms.

The collectivization of Soviet agriculture, which is bound to be total in a short time, is one of the major results of the industrial program. Collectivization, under the conditions the Soviets faced, would have been a complete failure unless accompanied by mechanization. It was heavy industry that built and supplied the tractor plants that in turn furnished collective farms with over 100,000 tractors and other machines during the past four years. For 1935 the program calls for 65,000tractors, 10,000 motor vehicles and 14,000 combines.

As for practical results in terms of crops, the following item will serve to illustrate how Russia’s modernized agriculture works. In 1933, the first year of relative stabilization under the new scheme, the total grain harvest exceeded that of 1913 (in the same territory within the borders of the present U.S.S.R.) by 590,000,000 poods (a pood is approximately 36 pounds). And 1913 was considered an exceptionally good harvest year! Again, in 1913, over 600,000,000 poods of grain were exported, while in 1934, with a net increase over the previous year of nearly 300,000,000 poods (and this in spite of a serious drought in the Ukraine), only 60,000,000 poods left the country. This made possible the recent abolition of the bread card, one of the notable improvements in the Soviet standard of living.

Soviet agriculture is definitely on its feet, in spite of weak points which the government is prompt to recognize. Technical and organizational incompetence are still not uncommon. The cotton, flax, beet and other less important crops are still far from satisfactory. The Seventh Congress emphasized very clearly the immediate importance of increasing livestock breeding. Here only some timid signs of improvement appeared during the past year. For 1935 the Second Five Year Plan calls for a gross agricultural increase of 16.4 percent over the preceding year, perhaps the most ambitious task of the Plan.

Returning to our table of population statistics, we can see that the thoroughgoing transformation of the Soviet economy in an incredibly short period of time is matched by a simultaneous—and no less rapid or radical—shift in the social status of the Russian people. Up to 1929 and after more than a decade of Bolshevik rule, 75 percent of the population still functioned as individualists and capitalists. This figure differs very little from that of 1913. It is true that one important change had taken place by 1928 without which the initial survival of the Soviet regime would have been impossible: the reduction of those groups listed under “Bourgeoisie” from almost 16 percent to less than 5 percent of the total population. Yet this “revolutionary” shift was almost counterbalanced by the increase of individual peasants, a Pyrrhic victory for the Bolsheviks, since a large individualistic peasantry would have been a permanent obstacle barring the way to communism.

Here the fundamental social significance of the First and Second Five Year Plans is revealed. Industrialization and its adjunct, the mechanization of agriculture, not only built up national power, but opened the way for Communism. The year 1935 finds three-quarters of the Russian people living collectivized, socialized lives. Socialism in the daily life of the people is no longer a theory, but a concrete reality. It is difficult to visualize what this means in terms of altered habits of living and thinking, of new social relationships, of individual and mass psychologies. It is quite useless any longer to speak of the impossibility of changing human nature. Russia’s new class distribution must be counted as one of the most important sources of strength of the present government. It is on this basis that the Seventh Congress altered the Constitution to provide for the secret ballot, the direct vote and equal representation for collective farmers and factory workers.

The figures on Russia’s military establishment presented at the Seventh Congress are impressive. An increase in the air force of 330 percent, of 200 percent in heavy artillery, over 2,000 percent in baby tanks and more than 700 percent in large tanks, 535 percent in submarines, 470 percent in torpedo boats, the completion of heavy fortifications on the Eastern and Western frontiers, the establishment of a huge munitions industry and a standing army of 940,000 men—these are the quantitative measurements. Of equal importance, however, in judging the potential strength of Russia's armed forces is the fact that foreign military observers are unanimous in their opinion that improvement in quality has matched that of size. In other words, the Soviet military machine is not only one of the largest and most highly mechanized in the world, but it is one of the most efficient.

In spite of its formidable power to wage war, it is generally admitted that Russia today is one of the largest single factors in preserving the peace of Europe. Soviet foreign policy since 1927, that is, since the banishment of Trotsky, has definitely been based on the propositions that: (a) there is no immediate prospect of worldwide communist revolution; (b) one or more of the capitalist powers are likely sooner or later to attack the Soviet Union; (c) Russia must have peace as long as possible in order to build up her defenses and develop her natural and human resources.

As a matter of fact, the last thing that can be said of Russian policy is that it is sentimental or idealistic. True, the Soviet Union still insists that it is the “fatherland” of the world’s proletariat. In one of his speeches to the Seventh Congress, Molotov spoke of expecting to “see in the camp of our friends a flow of new energy and faith in the cause of communism” (stormy applause). But for all practical purposes Russia is no more concerned with active participation in the world communist movement than is J. P. Morgan. Though the headquarters of the Third International remain in Moscow, the Soviet government has gone to great pains to dissociate itself from all such activity in order not to jeopardize relations with capitalist countries. Russia leaves the world revolution for the outside world to take care of, justifying herself by saying that any other course would endanger the Soviet Union and that the Soviet Union must be preserved as the world's first and foremost stronghold of communism.

What it all comes down to is that the Soviet Union has “come of age.” With industrialism as its magic formula, it has transformed itself a remarkably short time into a first-class power. Internally this has meant the possibility of establishing a new social order. Externally, it means that it has joined the family of nations, not only as the exponent of a social theory, but as a nation, far more coherent than old imperial Russia, far more vital, the nation that Alexis de Tocqueville envisaged over a hundred years ago when his visit to the United States led him to predict that some day Europe would find itself squeezed between the jaws of a mighty vise: America on the West and Russia on the East.

This article originally ran in the July 17, 1935, issue of the magazine.