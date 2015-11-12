We said: “The sun’s

gone, it is dusk, the

full moon tops

that giant spruce.”

We said: “Our lips

launch clouds, the

snow’s cold crunch

is brittle.”

“In dusk’s rinsed blue and

moon’s rinsed glacial light

this forest hour,” we said,

“has the vast

dream-stillness of our

shadows.”

“That delicate swift

stipple of wild paws on

snow, the ferns asleep, the moss,

the sleeping birch and ash,

the sleep of chipmunks and the

starlings’ sleep!” we said,

hushed as the haze of

frost.

James Daly has had both poetry and prose published in magazines, and has worked in steel mills, taught school, directed and acted in the theatre and written advertising copy.

This poem originally ran in the July 17, 1935, issue of the magazine.