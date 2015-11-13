A Radical-Reactionary Alliance—Making a Target of the T.V.A.—The Wizard Is Slipping—High-Class Lobbying

A majority of Congress would like to drop Mr. Roosevelt’s tax program, gather up its heat-prostrated families and go home. It doesn’t quite dare do it. The likelihood is that a tax measure will be passed sometime in August, and that the measure will be much more useful than the one originally proposed by the President. Instead of stopping with trivial increases on incomes of more than a million, there is hope that Congress will undertake the upward revision of the whole income surtax schedule, perhaps beginning at the $4,000-a-year level. This is what Senator La Follette has fought for since the beginning of the depression. The left-wingers in Congress seem to have found unexpected allies among the extreme reactionaries. The latter fear currency inflation above all else, and think that if heavy taxes can be imposed at the present session, the propertied classes of the country can be mobilized a year from now to demand the end of what the reactionaries call government extravagance. By this they mean a cut in relief payments to the unemployed.

The left-wingers have exploded the silly pretense of radicalism surrounding Mr. Roosevelt’s tax message. Administration supporters in Congress tried to spread the notion that, by restricting tax increases to incomes of more than a million, and estates of more than ten millions, Mr. Roosevelt was taking the side of the common citizen against the rich. Left-wingers pointed out that a family struggling along on a wretched $999,999.99 a year could hardly be counted as part of the proletariat. Since 75 percent of American families have incomes of less than $2,500 a year, even if surtax increases begin at $4,000 a year, the vast majority of citizens will still not be touched.

The defeat last week of the death-sentence clause in the utilities bill was one of the most damaging in Mr. Roosevelt’s career. It is a pity that, in embarking on a finish fight with Congress, he did not pick a more substantial issue. Since the power industry is a monopoly, Mr. Roosevelt might have asked for its complete nationalization without seriously straining his capitalist beliefs. The very narrowest issue on which it would have been worth risking his prestige would have been federal regulation of the kind now exercised by the I.C.C. over the railroads. The death-sentence-clause issue was too weak to arouse mass support.

The country remembers that the elder Roosevelt a generation ago, forced the breaking up of the oil and meat trusts, and that the severed portions thereafter continued to cooperate with great precision. Mr. Roosevelt was never in a position to say to the country: “Support me against Congress, and I will give you more plentiful, cheaper electricity.” He could not promise any immediate, tangible benefits whatever. If Samuel Insull had still been frolicking in Greece, the death-sentence clause might have been made the basis for a sort of “Hang-the-Kaiser” political stunt from which Mr. Roosevelt could have personally profited.