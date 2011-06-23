Jose Antonio Vargas and the Immigration Policy Mess

My kids and I just read Jose Antonio Vargas’s brave and gripping account, “My life as an undocumented immigrant.” His essay underscores what many people across the political spectrum already know: “Unauthorized residents” are here. They do more than pick our fruit and mind our kids. Their kids go to school with our kids. They sometimes work down the hall or in the next cubicle.

Vargas describes his ambivalent encounters with many people, from whom he needed to keep secret his undocumented status. He notes many people along the way whom he told or who figured things out. I’m sure analogous stories could be told by thousands of people near my home. I remember a lunch conversation with a friend in which he mentioned that a public safety intervention sought volunteers to help kids get safely home from school. Many parents showed up to help. When they heard about the background check, many melted away.

We live in a strange political moment regarding immigration reform. As in the Arab-Israeli dispute, there is a broad consensus among policymakers on the outlines of what should be done: We should provide some path to legitimate citizenship for the millions of people such as Mr. Vargas who are here illegally, but who contribute every day to our communities. We should tighten employer sanctions and law enforcement moving forward. Unfortunately, as in the Arab-Israeli dispute, knowledge of the general destination is not always sufficient to navigate large obstacles along the way.

The most pressing reasons to pass immigration reform are rooted in our common humanity. People may have snuck across the border. Yet in many ways, we have asked them to come. We want their compliant low-wage labor to pack our meat, to mow our lawns, and to shingle our roofs. Yet we tell them: Please don’t use our prenatal care clinic if you are pregnant. Please don’t use our nice hospital (okay, you can use that gritty county ER) if you get cut in that meat packing plant or if you fall off that roof. We ask for cheap workers, even as we resent the human bonds and obligations that inevitably accompany these economic arrangements.