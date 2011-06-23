On the Bum

Fortunately, by the endof the book Cass McKay is allowed to have a square meal and a friend, and to make something tangible out of himself. And other matters have been similarly cleaned up, including the author’s prose, which is both lush and inept for chapters; “He felt the heart within him pumping, pumping momently.” “Somebody in Boots” deals with matters that can’t help being interesting for themselves when authentic; but it would make a fair book only if its author had thrown it out and used what he has apparently learned to write another.

As its title claims, Edward Anderson’s book is about hungry men, but it is a rather polite book and they are not very hungry. A young man bums into New York and gets friendly with some of the seamen sleeping around Battery Park. A whole country full of men sleeping in parks—he thinks it rotten that something should not be done about this. But no violence; he can’t agree with Boats (Boats comes through pretty solidly as a character, “short, and built like a fireplug”), who says communism might do it. After a brief job on an excursion steamer he becomes more disgusted, starts working with Boats in agitational work that ends in a demonstration before the Seamen’s Institute: if the fat directors are a charitable institution, where is their charity? The directors are found to be elsewhere, the police not. The police find it necessary to kill someone. It is Boats, of course. The hero slips town, and ends up finally in Chicago, playing in a street band and ironically beating a rap by denouncing the International.

This is a well done, if episodic book, with a firm quiet realism and no particular destination. (There is a good sense of developing social consciousness in it, but that part of it is curiously unfinished, as though having served briefly as an excuse for the story and for timeliness, and the end is even suspicious.) It is the Doubleday-Doran prize book (sharing honors) and looks it—by which I mean simply that it will not shake anybody to his foundations or wound any feelings. It is not false, it is fairly new. It makes good reading.

This article originally ran in the July 17, 1935, issue of the magazine.