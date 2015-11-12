There Is No Truce: A Life of Thomas Mott Osborne, by Rudolph W. Chamberlain. New York: The Macmillan Company. 420 pages. $3.50.

Osborne seemed to have been born under fortunate stars. To the inheritance of family, culture and wealth he added personal attractions and accomplishments and power over men. And yet the stars turned malign. “Few men,” says his biographer, “have ever been so unerring in their choice of the losing side.” Mr. Chamberlain brings out the secret of his constant defeat. He was Don Quixote with a streak of the playboy. The zest with which he assumed disguise made it difficult for his contemporaries to take him seriously. When he began his crusade for prison reform byincarcerating himself in Auburn Prison, it seemed only the old exhibitionism; but if ever a man went down into hell to free the souls in pain there, it was Osborne. He was framed on the charge of homosexuality by the devils who would not have their rule disputed; and to that charge the playboy behavior gave some color. Though he was properly acquitted he saw his work in ruins. Mr. Chamberlain has written a clear account of a baffling personality. It may be hoped that his book will serve to extend the revival of interest that he sees in the cause to which Tom Osborne gave more than his life.

R. M. L.

The Role of Money: What It Should Be, Contrasted with What It Has Become, by Frederick Soddy. New York: Harcourt, Brace and Company. 224 pages. $2.