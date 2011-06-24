"Politifact" Unfairly Attacks The GOP

Politifact makes two claims here. The first is that the $500 billion isn't a "cut" because benefits are not eliminated. But that's a matter of opinion, not fact. The biggest benefit eliminated is the subsidy for Medicare Advantage, which costs the government 20% more than traditional Medicare. The other savings likewise trim away excessive costs, and ought to have minimal impact on beneficiaries. But obviously things are being eliminated, and the impact this will have is a question of interpretation.

Politifact's second claim is that it's not a cut because the nominal cost of Medicare will still increase. In other words, we're spending $499 billion a year on Medicare now, and as long as we keep that up, we're not cutting it. It's only a cut if we go below $499 billion. Clearly, that an implausible definition of what a cut constitutes. Keeping Medicare at a fixed dollar value would require staggering decreases in the services provided. Indeed, this definition of what a 'cut" constitutes runs directly contrary to the previous definition, which defines a cut as the elimination of actual benefits. You could easily increase the dollar cost of Medicare to the government while slashing actual benefits.

Politifact's crazy position here ought to be seen within the context of its staunch support for cutting entitlements. It's a pro-entitlement cut group -- which is fine, but its views on the subject have nothing to do with what is the "facts."